GAS NETWORK UPGRADE IN SLOVAKIA

Summary sheet
The project is part of the promoter’s on-going investment programme to upgrade the gas distribution networks in Slovakia for the period 2014-2018.
The investments envisaged by the DSO include the replacement of old pipelines of various operating pressures to increase safety, the upgrading of key above ground infrastructure and the modernisation of information technology system and metering equipment.
Current information suggests that some of the project components will fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA in line with the Directive.
The investments under the project are subject to the procurement provisions defined in EU Directive 2004/17/EC for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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