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GAS NETWORK UPGRADE IN SLOVAKIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/11/2014 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS NETWORK UPGRADE IN SLOVAKIA
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GAS NETWORK UPGRADE IN SLOVAKIA

Summary sheet

Release date
27 June 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/11/2014
20140238
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GAS NETWORK UPGRADE IN SLOVAKIA
SPP - DISTRIBUCIA AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 209 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is part of the promoter’s on-going investment programme to upgrade the gas distribution networks in Slovakia for the period 2014-2018.

The investments envisaged by the DSO include the replacement of old pipelines of various operating pressures to increase safety, the upgrading of key above ground infrastructure and the modernisation of information technology system and metering equipment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Current information suggests that some of the project components will fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA in line with the Directive.

The investments under the project are subject to the procurement provisions defined in EU Directive 2004/17/EC for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.

Related documents
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS NETWORK UPGRADE IN SLOVAKIA
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GAS NETWORK UPGRADE IN SLOVAKIA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS NETWORK UPGRADE IN SLOVAKIA
Publication Date
23 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53794716
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140238
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GAS NETWORK UPGRADE IN SLOVAKIA
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131529584
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140238
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS NETWORK UPGRADE IN SLOVAKIA
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GAS NETWORK UPGRADE IN SLOVAKIA
Other links
Summary sheet
GAS NETWORK UPGRADE IN SLOVAKIA
Data sheet
GAS NETWORK UPGRADE IN SLOVAKIA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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