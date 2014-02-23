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TURK TRAKTOR RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 35,000,000
Industry : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2015 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TURK TRAKTOR RDI
Related public register
22/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TURK TRAKTOR RDI
Related press
Turkey: EUR 35 million for TÜRK TRAKTÖR RDI activities

Summary sheet

Release date
25 March 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2015
20140223
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TURK TRAKTOR RDI
TURK TRAKTOR VE ZIRAAT MAKINALARI AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 78 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns a selection of the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) investments within five years, related to the design and production of tractors.

The project would strengthen the promoter's capacity to develop new technology for its future models, in particular through reduced emissions and improved performance.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out within five years in existing facilities already used for similar activities, and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) if located in the EU, according to Directive 2011/92/EU. Any possible environmental issues, including the coherence with the principles underlying the EU directives, will however be verified during the project’s appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Comments

The "Proposed EIB finance" and the "Total project cost" figures provided below represent initial EIB estimates of maximum amounts and are subject to verification during appraisal. As such, the final amounts may vary.

Related documents
03/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TURK TRAKTOR RDI
22/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TURK TRAKTOR RDI
Other links
Related press
Turkey: EUR 35 million for TÜRK TRAKTÖR RDI activities

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TURK TRAKTOR RDI
Publication Date
3 Feb 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64520635
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140223
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TURK TRAKTOR RDI
Publication Date
22 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94322916
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140223
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TURK TRAKTOR RDI
Related public register
22/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TURK TRAKTOR RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
TURK TRAKTOR RDI
Data sheet
TURK TRAKTOR RDI
Related press
Turkey: EUR 35 million for TÜRK TRAKTÖR RDI activities

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Turkey: EUR 35 million for TÜRK TRAKTÖR RDI activities
Other links
Related public register
03/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TURK TRAKTOR RDI
Related public register
22/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TURK TRAKTOR RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications