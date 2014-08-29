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OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 198,255,880.98
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 198,255,880.98
Energy : € 198,255,880.98
Signature date(s)
7/09/2016 : € 97,116,758.76
4/02/2016 : € 101,139,122.22
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3 - Humber Gateway Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3 - Humber Gateway Offshore Wind Farm Full version
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3 - Westermost Rough Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
14/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB confirms GBP 82 million backing for Humber Gateway offshore transmission link

Summary sheet

Release date
29 August 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/02/2016
20140200
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3
OFFICE OF GAS AND ELECTRICITY MARKETS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 159 million (EUR 205 million)
GBP 450 million (EUR 579 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Framework facility to support financing of two offshore wind farm transmission networks (Humber Gateway and Westermost Rough) being competitively tendered under the third tender round (Round 3) of the OFTO UK regulatory regime. This follows a previous framework approval covering six Tender Round 1 projects and four Tender Round 2 projects.

The regulated entities (OFTOs) will operate and maintain offshore transmission assets essential to the export of electricity from offshore wind farms, the development of which supports EU and national targets for renewable energy and thus contributes to environmental and security of energy supply objectives. The financing of this project would contribute to the EIB's lending priority policy on renewable energy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Undersea cables, substations and wind farms fall by virtue of their technical characteristics under Annex II of the EIA-Directive. According to national regulations, an offshore wind farm and its associated transmission infrastructure is subject to a full mandatory EIA including public consultation. Further details of the environmental due diligence procedures applied to the project will be assessed during appraisal to verify compliance with the Bank's environmental policy.

The regulatory authority Ofgem is running a competitive tender process to identify preferred bidders for future OFTOs. In this regard, and in accordance with its tender regulations, Ofgem published the Tender Commencement Notice on its website on 31 March 2014. In addition a voluntary notice was published in the Official Journal of the European Union (ref: 2014/S 067-115068). The procurement process will be reviewed during appraisal.

Related documents
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3 - Humber Gateway Offshore Wind Farm
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3 - Humber Gateway Offshore Wind Farm Full version
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3 - Westermost Rough Offshore Wind Farm
14/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB confirms GBP 82 million backing for Humber Gateway offshore transmission link

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3 - Humber Gateway Offshore Wind Farm
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53897154
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140200
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3 - Humber Gateway Offshore Wind Farm Full version
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53897155
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140200
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3 - Westermost Rough Offshore Wind Farm
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53897501
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140200
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3
Publication Date
14 Nov 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56070500
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140200
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85289135
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140200
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3 - Humber Gateway Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3 - Humber Gateway Offshore Wind Farm Full version
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3 - Westermost Rough Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
14/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3
Other links
Summary sheet
OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3
Data sheet
OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB confirms GBP 82 million backing for Humber Gateway offshore transmission link

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB confirms GBP 82 million backing for Humber Gateway offshore transmission link
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3 - Humber Gateway Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3 - Humber Gateway Offshore Wind Farm Full version
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3 - Westermost Rough Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
14/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 3

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications