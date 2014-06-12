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BUDAPEST URBAN TRANSPORT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/12/2015 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/10/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUDAPEST URBAN TRANSPORT
Related public register
13/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUDAPEST URBAN TRANSPORT - Scheme: Extension of Tram Line 1 until Kelenfold Railway Station - Preliminary Environmental Impact Screening Report (EIS)
Related press
Hungary: EIB lends EUR 300 million in support of the development of Budapest
Related sub-project
RECONSTRUCTION OF CHAIN BRIDGE (FL20140173)

Summary sheet

Release date
12 June 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/12/2015
20140173
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BUDAPEST URBAN TRANSPORT
MUNICIPALITY OF BUDAPEST
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 1417 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the financing of different investment schemes in the city of Budapest within its Integrated Urban Development Strategy, mainly in the field of public transport and on the road network.

The improvement and upgrading of municipal infrastructure is a pre-condition for the city's continuing economic development, and a pre-requisite for increasing its attractiveness to investors, whilst simultaneously improving the quality of life of its citizens, upgrading the urban environment and valorising the existing resources such as the relevant cultural and historical attractions. The project will include schemes, typically of small- to medium-size, linked to EU thematic objectives and investment priorities such mobility, multi-modal transportation, and energy efficiency (i.e. public transport and road network).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank’s appraisal will primarily focus on the promoter’s environmental management capacity and on the verification of the correct application of the EU Directives, including undertaking of Strategic Environmental/ Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) and an assessment of the requirements of the Habitat and Bird Directive where appropriate. Some of the schemes might fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU). Details on environmental aspects of each scheme and compliance with EU directives, when and where relevant, will be checked at allocation stage.

The promoter is a public entity and is therefore subject to EU Public Procurement rules. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
24/10/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUDAPEST URBAN TRANSPORT
13/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUDAPEST URBAN TRANSPORT - Scheme: Extension of Tram Line 1 until Kelenfold Railway Station - Preliminary Environmental Impact Screening Report (EIS)
Related projects
Related sub-project
RECONSTRUCTION OF CHAIN BRIDGE (FL20140173)
Other links
Related press
Hungary: EIB lends EUR 300 million in support of the development of Budapest

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUDAPEST URBAN TRANSPORT
Publication Date
24 Oct 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62676468
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140173
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUDAPEST URBAN TRANSPORT - Scheme: Extension of Tram Line 1 until Kelenfold Railway Station - Preliminary Environmental Impact Screening Report (EIS)
Publication Date
13 Jul 2021
Document language
Hungarian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
143772505
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140173
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/10/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUDAPEST URBAN TRANSPORT
Related public register
13/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUDAPEST URBAN TRANSPORT - Scheme: Extension of Tram Line 1 until Kelenfold Railway Station - Preliminary Environmental Impact Screening Report (EIS)
Other links
Summary sheet
BUDAPEST URBAN TRANSPORT
Data sheet
BUDAPEST URBAN TRANSPORT
Related press
Hungary: EIB lends EUR 300 million in support of the development of Budapest
Related sub-project
RECONSTRUCTION OF CHAIN BRIDGE (FL20140173)

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Hungary: EIB lends EUR 300 million in support of the development of Budapest
Other links
Related public register
24/10/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUDAPEST URBAN TRANSPORT
Related public register
13/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BUDAPEST URBAN TRANSPORT - Scheme: Extension of Tram Line 1 until Kelenfold Railway Station - Preliminary Environmental Impact Screening Report (EIS)
Related sub-project
RECONSTRUCTION OF CHAIN BRIDGE (FL20140173)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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