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AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT IX

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 200,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2014 : € 100,000,000
29/01/2016 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT IX
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT IX
Related press
Belgium: EIB supports Aquafin’s wastewater projects

Summary sheet

Release date
3 July 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2014
20140167
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT IX
AQUAFIN NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 412 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises schemes for the construction of collector sewers, storm overflows and small and medium size wastewater treatment plants, plus some upgrading of existing waste water treatment plants for tertiary treatment in the Flemish Region. Implementation of the sub-projects is foreseen for 2014-2016

Environmental Protection

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Flemish region has been meeting the requirements of the Urban Wastewater Directive since 2012. The operation will support the region to keep this compliance as well as to improve the quality of wastewater services provided. Aquafin has a good environmental awareness and has developed operating procedures to optimise the performance and cost-effectiveness of its systems. So far, it has demonstrated in the previous operations with the Bank that it fully complies with the EIA, Birds and Habitats Directives.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC and Dir 2007/66/EC) with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

None.

Related documents
10/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT IX
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT IX
Other links
Related press
Belgium: EIB supports Aquafin’s wastewater projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT IX
Publication Date
10 Dec 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56463109
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140167
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT IX
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130118368
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140167
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT IX
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT IX
Other links
Summary sheet
AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT IX
Data sheet
AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT IX
Related press
Belgium: EIB supports Aquafin’s wastewater projects

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: EIB supports Aquafin’s wastewater projects
Other links
Related public register
10/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT IX
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT IX

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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