AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT IX

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project comprises schemes for the construction of collector sewers, storm overflows and small and medium size wastewater treatment plants, plus some upgrading of existing waste water treatment plants for tertiary treatment in the Flemish Region. Implementation of the sub-projects is foreseen for 2014-2016
Environmental Protection
The Flemish region has been meeting the requirements of the Urban Wastewater Directive since 2012. The operation will support the region to keep this compliance as well as to improve the quality of wastewater services provided. Aquafin has a good environmental awareness and has developed operating procedures to optimise the performance and cost-effectiveness of its systems. So far, it has demonstrated in the previous operations with the Bank that it fully complies with the EIA, Birds and Habitats Directives.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC and Dir 2007/66/EC) with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
None.
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