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CHISINAU ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Moldova : € 10,000,000
Services : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/11/2017 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHISINAU ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CHISINAU ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Summary sheet

Release date
13 January 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/11/2017
20140161
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CHISINAU ENERGY EFFICIENCY
MUNICIPALITY OF CHISINAU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million
EUR 25 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a framework loan to support thermal building refurbishment in the municipality of Chisinau. The project includes two components; the first component will focus on the renovation of a list of pre-identified public buildings. The second component will be structured as a framework loan and allocations will target both the public and residential sectors.

The operation supports the external lending mandate objectives and priorities. The main objective of this project is to increase the energy efficiency of public and residential buildings, which will have a significant impact on CO2 emission reduction and thus contribute to climate change mitigation. Besides this, energy efficiency investments will generate local and regional economic activity, particularly in the construction industry, and therefore support the development of the private sector and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption in public and residential buildings, thus helping to mitigate climate change as well as to improve comfort for users. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have a very limited negative environmental impact, if any at all. Given the scale, location and nature of the schemes in built-up urban areas, environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, would normally not be required. Compliance with the Bank's environmental and social standards will be further assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the municipality to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
05/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHISINAU ENERGY EFFICIENCY
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CHISINAU ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHISINAU ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Publication Date
5 Apr 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67346509
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140161
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CHISINAU ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244806336
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140161
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHISINAU ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CHISINAU ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Other links
Summary sheet
CHISINAU ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Data sheet
CHISINAU ENERGY EFFICIENCY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications