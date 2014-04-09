Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SBI LOAN FOR SMES AND MID-CAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
India : € 200,000,000
Credit lines : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/11/2014 : € 45,000,000
25/06/2014 : € 55,000,000
19/01/2015 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
India: EIB loan in support of Indian SMEs

Summary sheet

Release date
9 April 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/06/2014
20140145
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SBI LOAN FOR SMES AND MID-CAPS
STATE BANK OF INDIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A dedicated EIB loan to finance investments promoted by SMEs and Mid-caps in favour of the State Bank of India that will contribute to private sector development and other priorities under the Mandate such as development of social and economic infrastructure and Climate Change mitigation and adaptation.

An indicative amount of 70% will be used to finance private sector entities eligible under the Bank's SME COP objective, in non-excluded sectors of the economy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Environmental and Social risks identified at appraisal will be mitigated by adapting the side-letter with allocation conditions in line with EIB Standards where applicable.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. However, the operation will be limited to private sector entities only, implying that there are no public procurement related concerns at the outset

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Other links
Related press
India: EIB loan in support of Indian SMEs

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
India: EIB loan in support of Indian SMEs
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications