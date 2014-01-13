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VALORISATION MATIERE & ENERGIE GRAND PARIS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 230,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 230,000,000
Solid waste : € 230,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/08/2019 : € 230,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VALORISATION MATIERE & ENERGIE GRAND PARIS - Link to ESIA - Lien vers le Etude d'Impact
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALORISATION MATIERE & ENERGIE GRAND PARIS

Summary sheet

Release date
10 May 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/08/2019
20140113
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VALORISATION MATIERE & ENERGIE GRAND PARIS
LE SYCTOM L'AGENCE METROPOLITAINE DES DECHETS MENAGERS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 230 million
EUR 460 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction and operation of a large-scale waste to energy plant with a nominal capacity of 350 000 tons per year replacing an old plant. The plant will co-generate electricity and heat. The facility will be located on the Ivry-Paris XIII site, adjacent to the old plant.

The project will implement modern and innovative treatment facilities for residual municipal solid waste including an efficient recovery of energy. The project is expected to further contribute towards achieving the objectives of the EU Circular Economy Package which govern the waste management sector in Member States.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By virtue of their technical characteristics, the main project components are all subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) including public consultations. A planning application for the waste to energy plant has been submitted by the promoter to the competent Authorities. Their recommendations have to be considered prior the final decision. The main project components are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) (2001/42/EC), EIA (2014/52/EU) amending 2011/92/EU, the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and the Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). The full environmental details will however be further examined during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
11/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VALORISATION MATIERE & ENERGIE GRAND PARIS - Link to ESIA - Lien vers le Etude d'Impact
12/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALORISATION MATIERE & ENERGIE GRAND PARIS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VALORISATION MATIERE & ENERGIE GRAND PARIS - Link to ESIA - Lien vers le Etude d'Impact
Publication Date
11 May 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93826258
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140113
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALORISATION MATIERE & ENERGIE GRAND PARIS
Publication Date
12 Jul 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90685503
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140113
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VALORISATION MATIERE & ENERGIE GRAND PARIS - Link to ESIA - Lien vers le Etude d'Impact
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALORISATION MATIERE & ENERGIE GRAND PARIS
Other links
Summary sheet
VALORISATION MATIERE & ENERGIE GRAND PARIS
Data sheet
VALORISATION MATIERE & ENERGIE GRAND PARIS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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