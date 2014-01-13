VALORISATION MATIERE & ENERGIE GRAND PARIS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project consists of the construction and operation of a large-scale waste to energy plant with a nominal capacity of 350 000 tons per year replacing an old plant. The plant will co-generate electricity and heat. The facility will be located on the Ivry-Paris XIII site, adjacent to the old plant.
The project will implement modern and innovative treatment facilities for residual municipal solid waste including an efficient recovery of energy. The project is expected to further contribute towards achieving the objectives of the EU Circular Economy Package which govern the waste management sector in Member States.
By virtue of their technical characteristics, the main project components are all subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) including public consultations. A planning application for the waste to energy plant has been submitted by the promoter to the competent Authorities. Their recommendations have to be considered prior the final decision. The main project components are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) (2001/42/EC), EIA (2014/52/EU) amending 2011/92/EU, the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and the Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). The full environmental details will however be further examined during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.