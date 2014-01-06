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TAJIK - KYRGYZ POWER INTERCONNECTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 149,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tajikistan : € 70,000,000
Kyrgyzstan : € 79,000,000
Energy : € 149,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/05/2025 : € 9,000,000
2/10/2015 : € 70,000,000
23/12/2014 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Promoter’s project monitoring information - EN
Related public register
03/09/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TAJIK - KYRGYZ POWER INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
12/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAJIK - KYRGYZ POWER INTERCONNECTION
Related press
EIB supports power interconnection between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan

Summary sheet

Release date
29 August 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2014
20140106
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TAJIK - KYRGYZ POWER INTERCONNECTION
KYRGYZ REPUBLIC REPUBLIC OF TAJIKISTAN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 149 million
EUR 334 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Construction of power-transmission infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The proposed schemes form part of a larger regional project led by the World Bank and involving four Asian countries (Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan).

The objective of the “Central Asia-South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade Project” (“CASA-1000”) is to create the conditions for sustainable trade of renewable electricity (hydro) between the Central Asian countries of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan and the South Asian countries of Afghanistan and Pakistan, thus alleviating power supply shortages in the aforementioned South Asian countries and enhancing revenues in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

High voltage transmission lines require an EIA to be carried out.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
03/09/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TAJIK - KYRGYZ POWER INTERCONNECTION
12/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAJIK - KYRGYZ POWER INTERCONNECTION
Other links
Related publications
Promoter’s project monitoring information - EN
Related press
EIB supports power interconnection between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TAJIK - KYRGYZ POWER INTERCONNECTION
Publication Date
3 Sep 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53251246
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140106
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Kyrgyzstan
Tajikistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAJIK - KYRGYZ POWER INTERCONNECTION
Publication Date
12 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65223125
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140106
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Kyrgyzstan
Tajikistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/09/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TAJIK - KYRGYZ POWER INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
12/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAJIK - KYRGYZ POWER INTERCONNECTION
Other links
Summary sheet
TAJIK - KYRGYZ POWER INTERCONNECTION
Data sheet
TAJIK - KYRGYZ POWER INTERCONNECTION
Related publications
Promoter’s project monitoring information - EN
Related press
EIB supports power interconnection between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB supports power interconnection between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan
Other links
Related publications
Promoter’s project monitoring information - EN
Related public register
03/09/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TAJIK - KYRGYZ POWER INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
12/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAJIK - KYRGYZ POWER INTERCONNECTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications