ADVANCED MEDICAL RESEARCH POLAND

Summary sheet
The project will support medical research carried out in the public medical universities and medical scientific institutes in Poland from 2014 to 2016. It will comprise both capital and intangible expenditures. The latter will include the proportion of the researchers’ remuneration dedicated to medical R&D.
The purpose of the project is to enhance academic research activities performed at medical universities and medical research institutes during the process of modernisation of Polish science, by supporting public investments in the medical R&D sector. The project is fully consistent with the Bank’s Knowledge Economy objectives and the targets agreed in the context of the EU Horizon 2020.
The project concerns investments in universities and public research facilities, which are not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the project may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the potential impacts of some of the capital investments concerned.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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