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ADVANCED MEDICAL RESEARCH POLAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 120,000,000
Services : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/07/2015 : € 120,000,000
Other links
Related public register
31/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADVANCED MEDICAL RESEARCH POLAND
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ADVANCED MEDICAL RESEARCH POLAND

Summary sheet

Release date
9 October 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/07/2015
20140098
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ADVANCED MEDICAL RESEARCH POLAND
REPUBLIC OF POLAND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million
EUR 280 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will support medical research carried out in the public medical universities and medical scientific institutes in Poland from 2014 to 2016. It will comprise both capital and intangible expenditures. The latter will include the proportion of the researchers’ remuneration dedicated to medical R&D.

The purpose of the project is to enhance academic research activities performed at medical universities and medical research institutes during the process of modernisation of Polish science, by supporting public investments in the medical R&D sector. The project is fully consistent with the Bank’s Knowledge Economy objectives and the targets agreed in the context of the EU Horizon 2020.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in universities and public research facilities, which are not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the project may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the potential impacts of some of the capital investments concerned.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
31/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADVANCED MEDICAL RESEARCH POLAND
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ADVANCED MEDICAL RESEARCH POLAND

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADVANCED MEDICAL RESEARCH POLAND
Publication Date
31 Jan 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55886668
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140098
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ADVANCED MEDICAL RESEARCH POLAND
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77643780
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140098
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
31/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADVANCED MEDICAL RESEARCH POLAND
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ADVANCED MEDICAL RESEARCH POLAND
Other links
Summary sheet
ADVANCED MEDICAL RESEARCH POLAND
Data sheet
ADVANCED MEDICAL RESEARCH POLAND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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