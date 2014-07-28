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GREEK REGIONAL AIRPORTS PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 280,404,133
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 280,404,133
Transport : € 280,404,133
Signature date(s)
24/03/2017 : € 130,404,133
24/03/2017 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEK REGIONAL AIRPORTS PPP
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GREEK REGIONAL AIRPORTS PPP
Related press
Greece: EIB lends EUR 280 million to upgrade 14 regional airports

Summary sheet

Release date
28 July 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/03/2017
20140095
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GREEK REGIONAL AIRPORTS PPP
HELLENIC REPUBLIC and HELLENIC REPUBLIC ASSET DEVELOPMENT FUND SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Not disclosed.
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the financing, design and construction of the expansion or refurbishment of a number of airports in Greece that are to be privatised by the Greek Government under the terms of a 40 year upgrade, maintenance, management and operation concession agreement.

The works represent the imminent capital expenditure requirements which are anticipated to address existing capacity shortfalls and current service level deficiencies at a number of Greek airports. The upgrading of the regional airports is expected to enhance Greece's profile as a tourist destination, thus significantly contributing to the country's growth potential.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Promoter’s technical advisers have identified several elements of anticipated Imminent Works, such as expansions to existing passenger terminals or the construction of new ones, which would normally be classified under Annex II of the EU EIA Directive 2009 2011/92/EC, meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. This, the status of any pre-existing environmental permits and whether the project falls under the requirements of the EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC will be reviewed and assessed during project appraisal.

The Promotor has classified the concession as a service concession. Its award therefore falls outside the current scope of the EU procurement regime. The Bank will require the Grantor to ensure that the procurement of the concession complies with the relevant principles of the EU Treaty and applicable national legislation. The downstream concessionaire will be a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it will not be covered by the EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
12/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEK REGIONAL AIRPORTS PPP
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GREEK REGIONAL AIRPORTS PPP
Other links
Related press
Greece: EIB lends EUR 280 million to upgrade 14 regional airports

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEK REGIONAL AIRPORTS PPP
Publication Date
12 Dec 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56481146
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140095
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GREEK REGIONAL AIRPORTS PPP
Publication Date
11 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166378440
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140095
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEK REGIONAL AIRPORTS PPP
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GREEK REGIONAL AIRPORTS PPP
Other links
Summary sheet
GREEK REGIONAL AIRPORTS PPP
Data sheet
GREEK REGIONAL AIRPORTS PPP
Related press
Greece: EIB lends EUR 280 million to upgrade 14 regional airports

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: EIB lends EUR 280 million to upgrade 14 regional airports
Other links
Related public register
12/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEK REGIONAL AIRPORTS PPP
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GREEK REGIONAL AIRPORTS PPP

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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