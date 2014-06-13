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SEALOCK IJMUIDEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 162,614,852.58
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 162,614,852.58
Transport : € 162,614,852.58
Signature date(s)
15/10/2015 : € 162,614,852.58
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEALOCK IJMUIDEN - Environmental Impact Statement
Related public register
08/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEALOCK IJMUIDEN
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEALOCK IJMUIDEN
Related press
Netherlands: EUR 165m EIB backing to improve access to Port of Amsterdam

Summary sheet

Release date
13 June 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/10/2015
20140092
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SEALOCK IJMUIDEN
KONINKRIJK DER NEDERLANDEN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 163 million
EUR 825 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

This project concerns the reconstruction of Port of Amsterdam's sea lock.

The project aims at accommodating the largest cargo vessels currently in operation. The lock will replace the existing Noordersluis lock constructed in 1929 and now coming to the end of its life.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project’s compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment Directive 2001/42/EC, Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/ECC and the Birds Directive 79/409/EEC, including the status of any environmental studies and public consultation, mitigation/compensation measures, environmental monitoring plans and biodiversity assessment requirements will be verified during appraisal.

Rijkswaterstaat is a contracting authority within the meaning of Directive 2004/18/EEC of 31 March 2004. Therefore, the Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEALOCK IJMUIDEN - Environmental Impact Statement
08/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEALOCK IJMUIDEN
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEALOCK IJMUIDEN
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: EUR 165m EIB backing to improve access to Port of Amsterdam

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEALOCK IJMUIDEN - Environmental Impact Statement
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54249712
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140092
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEALOCK IJMUIDEN
Publication Date
8 Jan 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56869209
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140092
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEALOCK IJMUIDEN
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
175515265
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140092
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEALOCK IJMUIDEN - Environmental Impact Statement
Related public register
08/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEALOCK IJMUIDEN
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEALOCK IJMUIDEN
Other links
Summary sheet
SEALOCK IJMUIDEN
Data sheet
SEALOCK IJMUIDEN
Related press
Netherlands: EUR 165m EIB backing to improve access to Port of Amsterdam

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: EUR 165m EIB backing to improve access to Port of Amsterdam
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEALOCK IJMUIDEN - Environmental Impact Statement
Related public register
08/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEALOCK IJMUIDEN
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEALOCK IJMUIDEN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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