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MODERNISIERUNG KLINIKUM REGION HANNOVER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 108,800,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 108,800,000
Health : € 108,800,000
Signature date(s)
3/12/2014 : € 108,800,000
Other links
Related public register
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MODERNISIERUNG KLINIKUM REGION HANNOVER
Related public register
01/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MODERNISIERUNG KLINIKUM REGION HANNOVER

Summary sheet

Release date
3 July 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/12/2014
20140077
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MODERNISIERUNG KLINIKUM REGION HANNOVER
KLINIKUM REGION HANNOVER GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 109 million
EUR 430 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

Rehabilitation, extension and new construction of a public hospital network in the region of Hannover, Lower Saxony.

To ensure sustainable future development and to overcome an investment backlog, a detailed plan for the reorganisation and further development of the hospitals was set up and approved by the relevant supervising bodies. The Bank’s project will co-finance the relevant investments in 11 sub-projects which will enable the promoter to achieve significant efficiency gains through the modernisation and adaptation of the existing infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the competent authority. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as healthcare is an element of social cohesion.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MODERNISIERUNG KLINIKUM REGION HANNOVER
01/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MODERNISIERUNG KLINIKUM REGION HANNOVER

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MODERNISIERUNG KLINIKUM REGION HANNOVER
Publication Date
22 Oct 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55528816
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140077
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MODERNISIERUNG KLINIKUM REGION HANNOVER
Publication Date
1 Nov 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179924617
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140077
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MODERNISIERUNG KLINIKUM REGION HANNOVER
Related public register
01/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MODERNISIERUNG KLINIKUM REGION HANNOVER
Other links
Summary sheet
MODERNISIERUNG KLINIKUM REGION HANNOVER
Data sheet
MODERNISIERUNG KLINIKUM REGION HANNOVER

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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