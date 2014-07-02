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EVIDES WATER SUPPLY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 175,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 175,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 175,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/12/2014 : € 175,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVIDES WATER SUPPLY
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EVIDES WATER SUPPLY

Summary sheet

Release date
2 July 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/12/2014
20140072
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EVIDES WATER SUPPLY
EVIDES NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 175 million
EUR 442 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Support for Evides’ capital investment programme 2014-2018 aimed at maintaining the quality and functionality of its water and distribution pipelines, basins and production installations among others.

The project will secure or enhance the quality of life for 2.5 million residents of the Provinces Zeeland, the southern part of Zuid-Holland and the western part of Noord-Brabant by improving the quality and reliability of drinking water supply and by improving resource efficiency. The project allows for continued compliance with the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC) and the Drinking Water Directive (98/83/EC) and national norms. Improvements in the security of supply will also increase resilience to the potential effects of climate change. The project is therefore eligible for EIB finance under Article 309 point (c) common interest.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment programme is geared toward securing a sustainable management of water supply and distribution, bringing about positive social and environmental impacts. The upgrade of pumping stations and other network and process optimisation measures are examples of components with environmental/resource efficiency impacts. Compliance with the EU and national environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation - Dir.2004/17/EC and dir.2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
20/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVIDES WATER SUPPLY
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EVIDES WATER SUPPLY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVIDES WATER SUPPLY
Publication Date
20 Nov 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56137069
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140072
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EVIDES WATER SUPPLY
Publication Date
16 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130298565
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140072
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVIDES WATER SUPPLY
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EVIDES WATER SUPPLY
Other links
Summary sheet
EVIDES WATER SUPPLY
Data sheet
EVIDES WATER SUPPLY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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