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PRIVATE SECTOR FACILITIES IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lebanon : € 90,000,000
Credit lines : € 90,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/06/2014 : € 45,000,000
11/06/2014 : € 45,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
4 April 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/06/2014
20140068
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PRIVATE SECTOR FACILITIES IV
Byblos Bank SAL
Fransabank SAL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 90 million
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Facility to selected Lebanese private banks for the purpose of financing small and medium sized projects in productive sectors in Lebanon

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises with up to 500 employees.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Political Risk Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Photogallery

Founded in 1978, Saltek, a leading Lebanese manufacturer of bakery equipment, offers its clients based in over 90 countries worldwide the best modern equipment for the production of pita (Arabic) bread and various other types of flatbread. Thanks to the EIB funding provided to Byblos Bank, Saltek was able to finance an expansion of its factory located in the industrial city of Mazraat Yachouh. The expansion is expected to create around 50 full-time new jobs. The total new built-up area of the factory is 4,000 square meters and includes premises for soft works such as assembling, loading, etc. as well as showroom, warehouses and offices. The shift of soft works to the new building would free up space and enable the factory to install new machines in order to further increase its production capacity.
Saltek Bread Factory
©EIB
Founded in 1978, Saltek, a leading Lebanese manufacturer of bakery equipment, offers its clients based in over 90 countries worldwide the best modern equipment for the production of pita (Arabic) bread and various other types of flatbread. Thanks to the EIB funding provided to Byblos Bank, Saltek was able to finance an expansion of its factory located in the industrial city of Mazraat Yachouh. The expansion is expected to create around 50 full-time new jobs. The total new built-up area of the factory is 4,000 square meters and includes premises for soft works such as assembling, loading, etc. as well as showroom, warehouses and offices. The shift of soft works to the new building would free up space and enable the factory to install new machines in order to further increase its production capacity.
Saltek Bread Factory
©EIB
Founded in 1978, Saltek, a leading Lebanese manufacturer of bakery equipment, offers its clients based in over 90 countries worldwide the best modern equipment for the production of pita (Arabic) bread and various other types of flatbread. Thanks to the EIB funding provided to Byblos Bank, Saltek was able to finance an expansion of its factory located in the industrial city of Mazraat Yachouh. The expansion is expected to create around 50 full-time new jobs. The total new built-up area of the factory is 4,000 square meters and includes premises for soft works such as assembling, loading, etc. as well as showroom, warehouses and offices. The shift of soft works to the new building would free up space and enable the factory to install new machines in order to further increase its production capacity.
Saltek Bread Factory
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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