DANIELI RDI II

Summary sheet
Financing of the Danieli Group research and development activities.
The project concerns the company's research and development (R&D) with the aim of improving the quality of ferrous and non-ferrous products, and the optimisation of associated production processes; in particular in terms of higher productivity, energy efficiency, layout optimising and compacting, and the valorisation of by-products.
The RDI activities included in the project are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of the EU Directive 2011/92/EU, and therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. The proposed investments are expected to take place at facilities already being used for similar activities that will not change their scope due to the project. Whether the investments also include capital expenditures that could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC will be reviewed during the project appraisal, together with other environmental issues.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU Public Procurement Directives
The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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