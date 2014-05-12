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DANIELI RDI II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 70,000,000
Industry : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/10/2014 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DANIELI RDI II
Related public register
22/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DANIELI RDI II

Summary sheet

Release date
12 May 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/10/2014
20140063
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DANIELI RDI II
DANIELI & C - OFFICINE MECCANICHE SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 130 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of the Danieli Group research and development activities.

The project concerns the company's research and development (R&D) with the aim of improving the quality of ferrous and non-ferrous products, and the optimisation of associated production processes; in particular in terms of higher productivity, energy efficiency, layout optimising and compacting, and the valorisation of by-products.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The RDI activities included in the project are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of the EU Directive 2011/92/EU, and therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. The proposed investments are expected to take place at facilities already being used for similar activities that will not change their scope due to the project. Whether the investments also include capital expenditures that could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC will be reviewed during the project appraisal, together with other environmental issues.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU Public Procurement Directives

Comments

The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
05/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DANIELI RDI II
22/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DANIELI RDI II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DANIELI RDI II
Publication Date
5 Sep 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54400732
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140063
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DANIELI RDI II
Publication Date
22 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95067392
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140063
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DANIELI RDI II
Related public register
22/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DANIELI RDI II
Other links
Summary sheet
DANIELI RDI II
Data sheet
DANIELI RDI II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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