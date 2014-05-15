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GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 160,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 17,600,000
Sweden : € 68,800,000
Germany : € 73,600,000
Industry : € 160,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/04/2015 : € 17,600,000
16/04/2015 : € 68,800,000
16/04/2015 : € 73,600,000
Other links
Related public register
06/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Related press
Sweden: EUR 160m under InnovFin to support Getinge’s developments in medical technology

Summary sheet

Release date
15 May 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/04/2015
20140056
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY II RSFF
GETINGE AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 160 million
EUR 350 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

RDI investments related to medical technology in the areas of surgery, intensive care, infection control, care ergonomics and wound care during the period of 2014-2017.

The project concerns the company's research and development (R&D) of various new products and product improvements in Medical Systems with a particular focus on i) cardiac surgery, ii) cardiopulmonary and cardiac assist, iii) surgical workplaces and iv) critical care. The project is covering the entire product development from pre-clinical studies up to clinical trials. The R&D activities will take place at the company’s innovation centres in Sweden, Germany and France.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorized scope and would therefore not require an EIA under the Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. However, the promoter’s procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Comments

The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
06/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI II
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Other links
Related press
Sweden: EUR 160m under InnovFin to support Getinge’s developments in medical technology

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Publication Date
6 Feb 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57359196
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140056
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
France
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87289670
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140056
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
France
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Other links
Summary sheet
GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY II RSFF
Data sheet
GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Related press
Sweden: EUR 160m under InnovFin to support Getinge’s developments in medical technology

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: EUR 160m under InnovFin to support Getinge’s developments in medical technology
Other links
Related public register
06/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GETINGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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