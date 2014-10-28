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WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT IN GUAYAQUIL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 92,928,377.15
Countries
Sector(s)
Ecuador : € 92,928,377.15
Water, sewerage : € 92,928,377.15
Signature date(s)
29/07/2015 : € 92,928,377.15
Other links
Related public register
16/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT IN GUAYAQUIL
Related public register
28/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT IN GUAYAQUIL

Summary sheet

Release date
28 October 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/07/2015
20140055
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT IN GUAYAQUIL
EMPRESA MUNICIPAL DE AGUA POTABLE Y ALCANTARILLADO DE GUAYAQUIL, EMAPAG EP
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 93 million
EUR 212 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of a wastewater treatment plant, associated pumping stations and a limited number of major sewage collectors for the southern part of the city of Guayaquil. The project also includes the installation of around 30,000 wastewater house connections and the rehabilitation of 41 km of main sewers in the La Chala area.

The project will contribute to improving water quality, restoring the landscape and protecting biodiversity, improving sanitation and health conditions, and finally to achieving 100% connection to the sewer system. Improved sanitation conditions and water bodies' quality will reduce health risks related to waterborne diseases and thus contribute to decreasing the mortality rate and enhancing living conditions. The project is also expected to strengthen the promoter's institutional capacity and enhance its service capacity.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An environmental impact assessment (EIA) has been prepared according to international best practice, in order to evaluate the different project options. The compliance with the standards of the EU EIA Directive will be assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
16/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT IN GUAYAQUIL
28/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT IN GUAYAQUIL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT IN GUAYAQUIL
Publication Date
16 Mar 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57889750
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140055
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT IN GUAYAQUIL
Publication Date
28 Jan 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64434118
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140055
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT IN GUAYAQUIL
Related public register
28/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT IN GUAYAQUIL
Other links
Summary sheet
WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT IN GUAYAQUIL
Data sheet
WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT IN GUAYAQUIL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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