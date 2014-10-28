WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT IN GUAYAQUIL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project concerns the construction of a wastewater treatment plant, associated pumping stations and a limited number of major sewage collectors for the southern part of the city of Guayaquil. The project also includes the installation of around 30,000 wastewater house connections and the rehabilitation of 41 km of main sewers in the La Chala area.
The project will contribute to improving water quality, restoring the landscape and protecting biodiversity, improving sanitation and health conditions, and finally to achieving 100% connection to the sewer system. Improved sanitation conditions and water bodies' quality will reduce health risks related to waterborne diseases and thus contribute to decreasing the mortality rate and enhancing living conditions. The project is also expected to strengthen the promoter's institutional capacity and enhance its service capacity.
An environmental impact assessment (EIA) has been prepared according to international best practice, in order to evaluate the different project options. The compliance with the standards of the EU EIA Directive will be assessed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.