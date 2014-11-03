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URBAN WATER SUPPLY PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ethiopia : € 40,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/12/2015 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
29/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - URBAN WATER SUPPLY PROGRAMME
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - URBAN WATER SUPPLY PROGRAMME
Related press
Ethiopia: Europe to provide clean water for 120.000 households

Summary sheet

Release date
3 November 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/12/2015
20140053
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WATER SUPPLY URBAN PROGRAMME
WATER RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT FUND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 94 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Water supply programme for small and medium-sized towns in Ethiopia for the expansion and rehabilitation of water, sanitation and hygiene (WaSH) infrastructures. The funds will be channelled through the Water Resources Development Fund (WRDF), under the Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy, and will be managed through a revolving fund mechanism. The investment programme will be complemented by a technical assistance grant.

The project will provide more people in small and medium-sized towns in Ethiopia with access to improved water supply and sanitation, the latter to the extent possible under the limited grant resources. It will contribute to the improvement of public health through reduction of the incidence of waterborne diseases, it will increase the consumption of water from improved safe resources and bring about time savings associated with better access to water. The project will also create the foundations for the improvement of the institutional capacity of the WRDF.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The compliance of the individual schemes with the EIB's environmental and social standards and requirements will be verified during the allocation process with the support of technical assistance.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide for Procurement.

Related documents
29/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - URBAN WATER SUPPLY PROGRAMME
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - URBAN WATER SUPPLY PROGRAMME
Other links
Related press
Ethiopia: Europe to provide clean water for 120.000 households

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - URBAN WATER SUPPLY PROGRAMME
Publication Date
29 May 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59395918
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140053
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Ethiopia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - URBAN WATER SUPPLY PROGRAMME
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
257240131
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140053
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Ethiopia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - URBAN WATER SUPPLY PROGRAMME
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - URBAN WATER SUPPLY PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
WATER SUPPLY URBAN PROGRAMME
Data sheet
URBAN WATER SUPPLY PROGRAMME
Related press
Ethiopia: Europe to provide clean water for 120.000 households

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ethiopia: Europe to provide clean water for 120.000 households
Other links
Related public register
29/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - URBAN WATER SUPPLY PROGRAMME
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - URBAN WATER SUPPLY PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications