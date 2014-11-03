URBAN WATER SUPPLY PROGRAMME

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Summary sheet
Water supply programme for small and medium-sized towns in Ethiopia for the expansion and rehabilitation of water, sanitation and hygiene (WaSH) infrastructures. The funds will be channelled through the Water Resources Development Fund (WRDF), under the Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy, and will be managed through a revolving fund mechanism. The investment programme will be complemented by a technical assistance grant.
The project will provide more people in small and medium-sized towns in Ethiopia with access to improved water supply and sanitation, the latter to the extent possible under the limited grant resources. It will contribute to the improvement of public health through reduction of the incidence of waterborne diseases, it will increase the consumption of water from improved safe resources and bring about time savings associated with better access to water. The project will also create the foundations for the improvement of the institutional capacity of the WRDF.
The compliance of the individual schemes with the EIB's environmental and social standards and requirements will be verified during the allocation process with the support of technical assistance.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide for Procurement.
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