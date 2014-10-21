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CARIBBEAN AND PACIFIC IMPACT FINANCE FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Timor-Leste : € 2,000,000
Dominican Republic : € 20,000,000
Credit lines : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/12/2018 : € 1,600,000
8/06/2018 : € 2,000,000
22/05/2017 : € 3,000,000
13/12/2018 : € 3,400,000
18/07/2016 : € 5,000,000
28/05/2015 : € 10,000,000
22/08/2016 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related press
Dominican Republic: EIB and BANDFONDESA announce EUR 5 million microfinance loan for businesses
Related press
Haiti: EIB and ACME announce signature of HTG 223 million (EUR 3 million) loan for providing microfinance to firms
Related press
Dominican Republic: The EIB provides finance to Banfondesa and Fondesa for the banks to provide Green Loans to micro and small companies

Summary sheet

Release date
21 October 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/05/2015
20140036
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CARIBBEAN AND PACIFIC IMPACT FINANCE FACILITY
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S), BANCO DE AHORRO Y CREDITO ADOPEM SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Lending facility to provide medium to long-term funding to low-income small and micro-enterprises and households and community-based organisations through selected financial intermediaries in the Caribbean and Pacific countries.

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by micro and small enterprises, households and community-based organisations.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Comments

Other financial intermediaries to be approved at a later date. Proposed EIB finance for Adopem: EUR 10 million. Total project cost: at least EUR 80 million (facility).

Other links
Related press
Dominican Republic: EIB and BANDFONDESA announce EUR 5 million microfinance loan for businesses
Related press
Haiti: EIB and ACME announce signature of HTG 223 million (EUR 3 million) loan for providing microfinance to firms
Related press
Dominican Republic: The EIB provides finance to Banfondesa and Fondesa for the banks to provide Green Loans to micro and small companies

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Dominican Republic: EIB and BANDFONDESA announce EUR 5 million microfinance loan for businesses
Related press
Haiti: EIB and ACME announce signature of HTG 223 million (EUR 3 million) loan for providing microfinance to firms
Related press
Dominican Republic: The EIB provides finance to Banfondesa and Fondesa for the banks to provide Green Loans to micro and small companies
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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