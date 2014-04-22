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MICROFUND FOR WOMEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 2,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Jordan : € 2,000,000
Services : € 2,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/11/2014 : € 2,000,000
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Summary sheet

Release date
22 April 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/11/2014
20140018
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MICROFUND FOR WOMEN
MICROFUND FOR WOMEN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 2 million
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Senior loan under global authorisation to finance microcredits in Jordan.

Senior unsecured loan to Microfund for Women (“MFW”), a Jordanian not for profit microfinance institution. The operation will back the development of the local financial sector for the on-lending to micro-projects, and bolster support for the private sector and the development of microenterprises. The investment will contribute to support poverty reduction and social inclusion through the promotion of decent work conditions and access to essential services, including funding, for micro-enterprises.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

N/A

N/A

Comments

The loan amount will be the JOD counter value of up to EUR 2 million.

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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