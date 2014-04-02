BANQUE DE TAHITI ENVIRONMENTAL AND MF GL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Two lines of credit to provide medium- to long-term financing: (1) to small and medium scale projects in the renewable energy,
environmental and waste treatment sectors (EUR 8.0m); (2) to micro and small enterprises (EUR 6.0m).
The environmental line of credit will encourage French Polynesian private and commercially-run public sector companies to preserve the environment, contribute to initiatives to harness energy and promote the development of green energy. The microfinance line of credit will allow increased access to medium- and long-term funding for micro and small enterprises (MSEs).
The EIB will require BdT to ensure that final beneficiaries comply with the principles embodied in the EU environmental laws and procedures and follow the EIB Statement of Environmental and Social Principles and Standards.
For the environmental line of credit, BdT will first submit to the EIB a list of environmental projects that are likely to be suitable for financing through this credit line.
BdT will be required to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the investments that the Bank finances are in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement and national procurement legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.