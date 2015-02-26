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PAMIGA WATER & RENEWABLE ENERGY THROUGH MICROFIN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 4,000,000
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage : € 1,160,000
Energy : € 1,240,000
Services : € 1,600,000
Signature date(s)
23/03/2016 : € 1,160,000
23/03/2016 : € 1,240,000
23/03/2016 : € 1,600,000
Other links
Related public register
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PAMIGA WATER & RENEWABLE ENERGY THROUGH MICROFIN

Summary sheet

Release date
26 February 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/03/2016
20130648
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PAMIGA WATER & RENEWABLE ENERGY THROUGH MICROFINANCE
Pamiga Association, a French not-for profit organisation that brings technical assistance to a network of 14 rural microfinance institutions in 10 sub-Saharan Africa countries.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 4 million
EUR 28 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project aims at providing affordable and reliable access to electricity and water in Sub-Saharan Africa countries (mainly in Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Kenya, Madagascar, Senegal, Tanzania and Togo) by financing micro-projects in rural areas of these countries. The EIB will lend to an investment vehicle whose objective is to provide stable local currency funding to selected African microfinance institutions (MFIs), for them to develop a loan portfolio dedicated to micro-projects in the solar energy, irrigation and drinking water sectors. Final beneficiaries include low-income households, micro-entrepreneurs and villages/communities. As an operation aiming to generate superior developmental impact, it qualifies for the Social Impact window of the financing envelope that was launched in early 2014 following the increase of the Investment Facility resources by EUR 500 million for the 2014-2020 period.

See above

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Environmental and social standards to be applied to micro-projects.

Not applicable

Comments

The project will also benefit from a three-year technical assistance programme of EUR 1.5 million to reinforce target microfinance institutions’ capacity (1) to assess the appropriateness of the technology financed for a specific client segment; (2) to comply with the EIB’s standards in terms of procurement and of environmental and social risk management; (3) and to monitor and report on the impact of their financing activities for this particular programme. In addition, other stakeholders of the supply chain, such as clients, equipment installers and/or village technicians, as appropriate, will also benefit from capacity-building and awareness-raising activities on the technologies financed.

Related documents
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PAMIGA WATER & RENEWABLE ENERGY THROUGH MICROFIN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PAMIGA WATER & RENEWABLE ENERGY THROUGH MICROFIN
Publication Date
3 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60143631
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130648
Sector(s)
Services
Water, sewerage
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PAMIGA WATER & RENEWABLE ENERGY THROUGH MICROFIN
Other links
Summary sheet
PAMIGA WATER & RENEWABLE ENERGY THROUGH MICROFINANCE
Data sheet
PAMIGA WATER & RENEWABLE ENERGY THROUGH MICROFIN

Photogallery

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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