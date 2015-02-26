PAMIGA WATER & RENEWABLE ENERGY THROUGH MICROFIN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project aims at providing affordable and reliable access to electricity and water in Sub-Saharan Africa countries (mainly in Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Kenya, Madagascar, Senegal, Tanzania and Togo) by financing micro-projects in rural areas of these countries. The EIB will lend to an investment vehicle whose objective is to provide stable local currency funding to selected African microfinance institutions (MFIs), for them to develop a loan portfolio dedicated to micro-projects in the solar energy, irrigation and drinking water sectors. Final beneficiaries include low-income households, micro-entrepreneurs and villages/communities. As an operation aiming to generate superior developmental impact, it qualifies for the Social Impact window of the financing envelope that was launched in early 2014 following the increase of the Investment Facility resources by EUR 500 million for the 2014-2020 period.
See above
Environmental and social standards to be applied to micro-projects.
Not applicable
The project will also benefit from a three-year technical assistance programme of EUR 1.5 million to reinforce target microfinance institutions’ capacity (1) to assess the appropriateness of the technology financed for a specific client segment; (2) to comply with the EIB’s standards in terms of procurement and of environmental and social risk management; (3) and to monitor and report on the impact of their financing activities for this particular programme. In addition, other stakeholders of the supply chain, such as clients, equipment installers and/or village technicians, as appropriate, will also benefit from capacity-building and awareness-raising activities on the technologies financed.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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