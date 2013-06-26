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ROUTE E420 ROCROI-CHARLEVILLE MEZIERES RTE-T

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 100,000,000
Transport : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/05/2014 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROUTE E420 ROCROI-CHARLEVILLE MEZIERES RTE-T
Related public register
21/02/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROUTE E420 ROCROI-CHARLEVILLE MEZIERES RTE-T
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROUTE E420 ROCROI-CHARLEVILLE MEZIERES RTE-T
Related press
France: EIB provides EUR 100m loan to finance construction of A304 motorway in Champagne-Ardenne region

Summary sheet

Release date
17 February 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/05/2014
20130626
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ROUTE E420 ROCROI-CHARLEVILLE MEZIERES RTE-T
REGION CHAMPAGNE-ARDENNE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 millions
EUR 363 millions
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Aménagement autoroutier sur le corridor de la E 420 entre Rocroi à la frontière belge et Charleville Mézières (RTE-T).

Le projet permettra de constituer un axe Nord-Sud de haut niveau de service, alternatif aux autoroutes A2-A1-A6-A26 Bruxelles/Paris/Beaune et A4-A31 Bruxelles/Luxembourg/Beaune, ainsi qu’une nouvelle liaison entre l’Île-de-France et la Belgique. Il est situé sur le Réseau Transeuropéen de Transports (RTE-T) et est donc éligible au titre de l’article 309 (c) du Traité de la CE.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

L’applicabilité de la Directive 2001/42/CE sur l’évaluation environnementale stratégique (Strategic Environmental Assessment, SEA) sera vérifiée à l’instruction.
Le projet entre dans le champ d’application de l’Annexe I de la Directive EIE 2011/92/EC. Des études complètes ont été réalisées, y compris consultations publiques. Le tracé du contournement de Couvin est situé à proximité ou en contact de plusieurs zones Natura 2000. La conformité du projet avec les Directives EIE 2011/92/EC, Habitats (92/43/EEC) et Oiseaux (2009/147/EC) sera vérifiée lors de l’instruction.

La Banque exigera du Promoteur qu’il s’assure que les contrats pour la mise en œuvre du projet aient été passés/seront passés conformément à la Directive applicable en matière de passation des marchés (Directive 2004/18/EEC et/ou Directive 2004/17/EC et Directive 2007/66/EC [modifiant Directives 1989/665/EEC et 1992/13/EEC]), avec publication des avis d’appel d’offres le cas échéant.

Related documents
01/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROUTE E420 ROCROI-CHARLEVILLE MEZIERES RTE-T
21/02/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROUTE E420 ROCROI-CHARLEVILLE MEZIERES RTE-T
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROUTE E420 ROCROI-CHARLEVILLE MEZIERES RTE-T
Other links
Related press
France: EIB provides EUR 100m loan to finance construction of A304 motorway in Champagne-Ardenne region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROUTE E420 ROCROI-CHARLEVILLE MEZIERES RTE-T
Publication Date
1 May 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52645737
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130626
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROUTE E420 ROCROI-CHARLEVILLE MEZIERES RTE-T
Publication Date
21 Feb 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51606235
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130626
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROUTE E420 ROCROI-CHARLEVILLE MEZIERES RTE-T
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139286655
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130626
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROUTE E420 ROCROI-CHARLEVILLE MEZIERES RTE-T
Related public register
21/02/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROUTE E420 ROCROI-CHARLEVILLE MEZIERES RTE-T
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROUTE E420 ROCROI-CHARLEVILLE MEZIERES RTE-T
Other links
Summary sheet
ROUTE E420 ROCROI-CHARLEVILLE MEZIERES RTE-T
Data sheet
ROUTE E420 ROCROI-CHARLEVILLE MEZIERES RTE-T
Related press
France: EIB provides EUR 100m loan to finance construction of A304 motorway in Champagne-Ardenne region

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB provides EUR 100m loan to finance construction of A304 motorway in Champagne-Ardenne region
Other links
Related public register
01/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROUTE E420 ROCROI-CHARLEVILLE MEZIERES RTE-T
Related public register
21/02/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROUTE E420 ROCROI-CHARLEVILLE MEZIERES RTE-T
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROUTE E420 ROCROI-CHARLEVILLE MEZIERES RTE-T

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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