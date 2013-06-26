ROUTE E420 ROCROI-CHARLEVILLE MEZIERES RTE-T

Summary sheet
Aménagement autoroutier sur le corridor de la E 420 entre Rocroi à la frontière belge et Charleville Mézières (RTE-T).
Le projet permettra de constituer un axe Nord-Sud de haut niveau de service, alternatif aux autoroutes A2-A1-A6-A26 Bruxelles/Paris/Beaune et A4-A31 Bruxelles/Luxembourg/Beaune, ainsi qu’une nouvelle liaison entre l’Île-de-France et la Belgique. Il est situé sur le Réseau Transeuropéen de Transports (RTE-T) et est donc éligible au titre de l’article 309 (c) du Traité de la CE.
L’applicabilité de la Directive 2001/42/CE sur l’évaluation environnementale stratégique (Strategic Environmental Assessment, SEA) sera vérifiée à l’instruction.
Le projet entre dans le champ d’application de l’Annexe I de la Directive EIE 2011/92/EC. Des études complètes ont été réalisées, y compris consultations publiques. Le tracé du contournement de Couvin est situé à proximité ou en contact de plusieurs zones Natura 2000. La conformité du projet avec les Directives EIE 2011/92/EC, Habitats (92/43/EEC) et Oiseaux (2009/147/EC) sera vérifiée lors de l’instruction.
La Banque exigera du Promoteur qu’il s’assure que les contrats pour la mise en œuvre du projet aient été passés/seront passés conformément à la Directive applicable en matière de passation des marchés (Directive 2004/18/EEC et/ou Directive 2004/17/EC et Directive 2007/66/EC [modifiant Directives 1989/665/EEC et 1992/13/EEC]), avec publication des avis d’appel d’offres le cas échéant.
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