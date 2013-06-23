ELERING EMERGENCY RESERVE POWER PLANT

Summary sheet
The project consists of a dual-fuel (natural gas with light fuel oil as backup fuel) reciprocating engine power plant. The plant is situated in the south-western outskirts of Tallinn, adjacent to an existing large 330 kV switching station into which it feeds the electricity.
The project is securing the supply of electricity in cases of high voltage network, large power plant or import connection disturbances, provide network services like spinning reserve and reactive power in efficient way, and is as well capable to autonomously start the electricity system of the country (“black start”) after any major incident.
The plant falls under Annex 1 of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and has been subject to an EIA process. Main environmental impacts of gas fired power plants are typically NOx and CO2 emissions into the air. Modern gas/dual fuel engines are capable to be operated under applicable emission limits.
The Bank will require Elering to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC and 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The procurement notice of the main engine delivery was published in the Official Journal of the European Union on 6th of October 2010.
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