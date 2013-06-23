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ELERING EMERGENCY RESERVE POWER PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 32,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Estonia : € 32,000,000
Energy : € 32,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/06/2014 : € 32,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ELERING EMERGENCY RESERVE POWER PLANT
Related public register
03/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELERING EMERGENCY RESERVE POWER PLANT
Related public register
26/04/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ELERING EMERGENCY RESERVE POWER PLANT
Related public register
21/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELERING EMERGENCY RESERVE POWER PLANT
Related press
Estonia: EIB supports construction of emergency reserve power plant

Summary sheet

Release date
4 March 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/06/2014
20130623
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ELERING EMERGENCY RESERVE POWER PLANT
ELERING AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 32 million
EUR 83 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a dual-fuel (natural gas with light fuel oil as backup fuel) reciprocating engine power plant. The plant is situated in the south-western outskirts of Tallinn, adjacent to an existing large 330 kV switching station into which it feeds the electricity.

The project is securing the supply of electricity in cases of high voltage network, large power plant or import connection disturbances, provide network services like spinning reserve and reactive power in efficient way, and is as well capable to autonomously start the electricity system of the country (“black start”) after any major incident.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The plant falls under Annex 1 of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and has been subject to an EIA process. Main environmental impacts of gas fired power plants are typically NOx and CO2 emissions into the air. Modern gas/dual fuel engines are capable to be operated under applicable emission limits.

The Bank will require Elering to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC and 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The procurement notice of the main engine delivery was published in the Official Journal of the European Union on 6th of October 2010.

Related documents
10/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ELERING EMERGENCY RESERVE POWER PLANT
03/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELERING EMERGENCY RESERVE POWER PLANT
26/04/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ELERING EMERGENCY RESERVE POWER PLANT
21/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELERING EMERGENCY RESERVE POWER PLANT
Other links
Related press
Estonia: EIB supports construction of emergency reserve power plant

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ELERING EMERGENCY RESERVE POWER PLANT
Publication Date
10 Apr 2014
Document language
Estonian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52419113
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130623
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELERING EMERGENCY RESERVE POWER PLANT
Publication Date
3 Jun 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53082864
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130623
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ELERING EMERGENCY RESERVE POWER PLANT
Publication Date
26 Apr 2014
Document language
Estonian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52605763
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130623
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELERING EMERGENCY RESERVE POWER PLANT
Publication Date
21 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69306003
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130623
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ELERING EMERGENCY RESERVE POWER PLANT
Related public register
03/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELERING EMERGENCY RESERVE POWER PLANT
Related public register
26/04/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ELERING EMERGENCY RESERVE POWER PLANT
Related public register
21/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELERING EMERGENCY RESERVE POWER PLANT
Other links
Summary sheet
ELERING EMERGENCY RESERVE POWER PLANT
Data sheet
ELERING EMERGENCY RESERVE POWER PLANT
Related press
Estonia: EIB supports construction of emergency reserve power plant

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Estonia: EIB supports construction of emergency reserve power plant
Other links
Related public register
10/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ELERING EMERGENCY RESERVE POWER PLANT
Related public register
03/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELERING EMERGENCY RESERVE POWER PLANT
Related public register
26/04/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ELERING EMERGENCY RESERVE POWER PLANT
Related public register
21/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELERING EMERGENCY RESERVE POWER PLANT

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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