SME & MIDCAP PIMA FLEET RENEWAL

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Summary sheet
Dedicated EIB loan to finance investments by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps in fleet renewal, in collaboration with Spain’s Ministry of Public Works and Transport and Ministry of Agriculture, Food and the Environment.
The project concerns financing the renewal of road transport fleets in the private sector in Spain, including freight and passenger transport, as well as agricultural tractors, combines/harvester machines, exclusively for SMEs and Mid-Caps.
The loan will be dedicated to financing the renewal of fleets with new models, equipped with more modern technology, which are expected to lead to improved safety and working conditions, as well as increasing energy efficiency and protecting the environment.
The EIB financing will be associated with environmental incentive plans (Planes de Impulso al Medio Ambiente – PIMA) for fleet renewal put in place by the Spanish government, namely PIMA Aire, PIMA Tierra and PIMA Transporte.
The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with national and EU applicable legislation, as appropriate and where applicable.
The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with national and EU applicable legislation, as appropriate and where applicable.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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