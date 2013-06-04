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WILLIAM DEMANT ACOUSTIC TECHNOLOGY RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 110,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 11,000,000
France : € 17,600,000
Denmark : € 81,400,000
Industry : € 110,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/05/2015 : € 11,000,000
29/05/2015 : € 17,600,000
29/05/2015 : € 81,400,000
Other links
Related public register
14/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WILLIAM DEMANT ACOUSTIC TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WILLIAM DEMANT ACOUSTIC TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related press
Denmark: EIB boosts development of next generation hearing aids by William Demant

Summary sheet

Release date
24 March 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/05/2015
20130604
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WILLIAM DEMANT ACOUSTIC TECHNOLOGY RDI
WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING A/S
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million
EUR 222 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of William Demant A/S's research, development and innovation (RDI) into hearing equipment.

The project comprises a selection of its planned expenditures in RDI for the development of the next generation of wireless acoustic hearing devices.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) is therefore not needed according to Directive 2011/92/EU. The full environmental details will however be investigated by the Bank’s services during the project due diligence.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the directives on procurement.

Related documents
14/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WILLIAM DEMANT ACOUSTIC TECHNOLOGY RDI
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WILLIAM DEMANT ACOUSTIC TECHNOLOGY RDI
Other links
Related press
Denmark: EIB boosts development of next generation hearing aids by William Demant

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WILLIAM DEMANT ACOUSTIC TECHNOLOGY RDI
Publication Date
14 Jul 2015
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60233979
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130604
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Denmark
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WILLIAM DEMANT ACOUSTIC TECHNOLOGY RDI
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125144253
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130604
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Denmark
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WILLIAM DEMANT ACOUSTIC TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WILLIAM DEMANT ACOUSTIC TECHNOLOGY RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
WILLIAM DEMANT ACOUSTIC TECHNOLOGY RDI
Data sheet
WILLIAM DEMANT ACOUSTIC TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related press
Denmark: EIB boosts development of next generation hearing aids by William Demant

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Denmark: EIB boosts development of next generation hearing aids by William Demant
Other links
Related public register
14/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WILLIAM DEMANT ACOUSTIC TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WILLIAM DEMANT ACOUSTIC TECHNOLOGY RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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