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NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 98,942,460.13
Countries
Sector(s)
Nepal : € 98,942,460.13
Energy : € 98,942,460.13
Signature date(s)
20/04/2015 : € 98,942,460.13
Other links
Related public register
25/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT
Related public register
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT
Related public register
27/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT- Initial Enviro. Assessment
Related public register
01/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Initial Environmental Examination - Marsyangdi Corridor (Udipur-New Bharatpur)
Related public register
05/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Resettlement Action Plan for Samundratar 132 kv Substation
Related public register
05/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Initial Environmental Examination (IEE) Report of Samundratar-Trishuli Transmission Line Project
Related public register
30/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Cumulative Impact Assessment (CIA) - Marsyangdi Corridor (Manang-Udipur and Udipur-New Bharatpur) 220kV Transmission Line Project
Related public register
30/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Biodiversity Impact Assessment (BIA) - Marsyangdi Corridor 220kV Transmission Line Project
Related public register
28/04/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Resettlement Action Plan
Related public register
28/04/2023 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Stakeholder Engagement Plan - updated 2023
Related public register
25/03/2025 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) for the Marsyangdi Corridor - updated 2024
Related public register
09/12/2024 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - updated 2024

Summary sheet

Release date
16 April 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/04/2015
20130599
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT
The promoter is Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) a wholly state-owned company.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 95 million
EUR 270 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises priority investments in electricity transmission infrastructure in Nepal, including: the construction of one new 132 kV transmission line with a length of 24 km, five new 220 kV transmission lines with a combined length of 330 km and one new 400 kV transmission line with a length of 45 km; the construction of 8 new substations; and the upgrade of 11 existing substations. The investments are located in the Central and Western Development Regions of Nepal, primarily in the Kali Gandaki and Marsyangdi corridors.

The project comprises the construction and operation of high-voltage transmission lines and substations to meet domestic demand and also to enhance cross-border power trading capacity. As such, it will address the shortage of power in the Nepalese grid as well as the efficient integration of new generation capacity from renewable sources (hydropower). The project is in line with the EU priority objectives of promoting renewable energy, tackling climate change and poverty reduction.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project includes high voltage transmission lines that would fall under Annex I of Directive 20011/92/EU if located within the EU and would require an EIA. Under Nepalese legislation, these require an Initial Environmental Examination (IEE), except for lines in protected areas which require a full EIA. The additional analysis required to meet the Bank’s Environmental and Social principles and standards, as well as public consultation procedures to be applied and details of the environmental management programme, will be reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project is carried out in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement as applicable to operations in the public sector.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
25/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT
27/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT- Initial Enviro. Assessment
01/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Initial Environmental Examination - Marsyangdi Corridor (Udipur-New Bharatpur)
05/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Resettlement Action Plan for Samundratar 132 kv Substation
05/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Initial Environmental Examination (IEE) Report of Samundratar-Trishuli Transmission Line Project
30/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Cumulative Impact Assessment (CIA) - Marsyangdi Corridor (Manang-Udipur and Udipur-New Bharatpur) 220kV Transmission Line Project
30/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Biodiversity Impact Assessment (BIA) - Marsyangdi Corridor 220kV Transmission Line Project
28/04/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Resettlement Action Plan
28/04/2023 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Stakeholder Engagement Plan - updated 2023
25/03/2025 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) for the Marsyangdi Corridor - updated 2024
09/12/2024 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - updated 2024

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT
Publication Date
25 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51924029
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130599
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nepal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT
Publication Date
22 Oct 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55531964
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130599
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nepal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT- Initial Enviro. Assessment
Publication Date
27 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53846571
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130599
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nepal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Initial Environmental Examination - Marsyangdi Corridor (Udipur-New Bharatpur)
Publication Date
1 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80938653
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130599
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nepal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Resettlement Action Plan for Samundratar 132 kv Substation
Publication Date
5 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75490735
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130599
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nepal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Initial Environmental Examination (IEE) Report of Samundratar-Trishuli Transmission Line Project
Publication Date
5 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67771394
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130599
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nepal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Cumulative Impact Assessment (CIA) - Marsyangdi Corridor (Manang-Udipur and Udipur-New Bharatpur) 220kV Transmission Line Project
Publication Date
30 Mar 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168770873
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130599
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nepal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Biodiversity Impact Assessment (BIA) - Marsyangdi Corridor 220kV Transmission Line Project
Publication Date
30 Mar 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168768764
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130599
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nepal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Resettlement Action Plan
Publication Date
28 Apr 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
169745163
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130599
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nepal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Stakeholder Engagement Plan - updated 2023
Publication Date
28 Apr 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
169752085
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
Project Number
20130599
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nepal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) for the Marsyangdi Corridor - updated 2024
Publication Date
25 Mar 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
243262316
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
Project Number
20130599
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nepal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - updated 2024
Publication Date
9 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238366974
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
Project Number
20130599
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nepal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT
Related public register
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT
Related public register
27/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT- Initial Enviro. Assessment
Related public register
01/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Initial Environmental Examination - Marsyangdi Corridor (Udipur-New Bharatpur)
Related public register
05/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Resettlement Action Plan for Samundratar 132 kv Substation
Related public register
05/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Initial Environmental Examination (IEE) Report of Samundratar-Trishuli Transmission Line Project
Related public register
30/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Cumulative Impact Assessment (CIA) - Marsyangdi Corridor (Manang-Udipur and Udipur-New Bharatpur) 220kV Transmission Line Project
Related public register
30/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Biodiversity Impact Assessment (BIA) - Marsyangdi Corridor 220kV Transmission Line Project
Related public register
28/04/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Resettlement Action Plan
Related public register
28/04/2023 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Stakeholder Engagement Plan - updated 2023
Related public register
25/03/2025 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) for the Marsyangdi Corridor - updated 2024
Related public register
09/12/2024 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT - updated 2024
Other links
Summary sheet
NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT
Data sheet
NEPAL POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications