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ROLLS-ROYCE NEW AEROTURBINE RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 385,303,426.45
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 385,303,426.45
Industry : € 385,303,426.45
Signature date(s)
30/04/2015 : € 385,303,426.45
Other links
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROLLS-ROYCE NEW AEROTURBINE RDI
Related public register
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROLLS-ROYCE NEW AEROTURBINE RDI
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB confirms GBP 280 million support for Rolls-Royce during visit to Derby

Summary sheet

Release date
25 November 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/04/2015
20130552
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ROLLS ROYCE NEW AEROTURBINES RDI
ROLLS-ROYCE PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 280 million
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the research, development and innovation (RDI) activities for the development of an extended thrust version of a new aero-engine family.

The proposed RDI investments are consistent with the Bank’s transport lending policy, contributing through research, development and innovation activities to improved energy efficiency, reduced fuel burn and cost-efficient aircraft.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing and already approved research and development (R&D) centres that will not change their scope due to the project. The project is not subject to Directive 2011/92/EU, and an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is therefore not needed. However the Bank’s services will further assess all the environmental details during the due diligence.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.

Related documents
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROLLS-ROYCE NEW AEROTURBINE RDI
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROLLS-ROYCE NEW AEROTURBINE RDI
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB confirms GBP 280 million support for Rolls-Royce during visit to Derby

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROLLS-ROYCE NEW AEROTURBINE RDI
Publication Date
7 Jan 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56832713
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130552
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROLLS-ROYCE NEW AEROTURBINE RDI
Publication Date
29 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
121085059
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130552
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROLLS-ROYCE NEW AEROTURBINE RDI
Related public register
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROLLS-ROYCE NEW AEROTURBINE RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
ROLLS ROYCE NEW AEROTURBINES RDI
Data sheet
ROLLS-ROYCE NEW AEROTURBINE RDI
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB confirms GBP 280 million support for Rolls-Royce during visit to Derby

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB confirms GBP 280 million support for Rolls-Royce during visit to Derby
Other links
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROLLS-ROYCE NEW AEROTURBINE RDI
Related public register
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROLLS-ROYCE NEW AEROTURBINE RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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