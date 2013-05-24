FERROVIE NORD ROLLING STOCK

Summary sheet
The project consists of the acquisition of 12 single deck six-car electrical multiple units (EMU) and five single deck four-car diesel multiple units (DMU) to replace obsolete rolling stock operating on regional railway services.
The project will increase the attractiveness of public transport in the region and may contribute to reducing reliance on private cars, increasing energy efficiency and tackling climate change.
The construction of the new rolling stock will take place in the manufacturer’s plants and does not fall within the scope of Directive 2011/92/EU therefore no EIA is required for the project. The new rolling stock will operate on the existing lines and the maintenance will take place in the existing facilities. The project is expected to deliver positive environmental benefits thanks to the substitution of obsolete rolling stock with new high performance train sets. This aspect will be further checked at appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC and 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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