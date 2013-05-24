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FERROVIE NORD ROLLING STOCK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 58,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 58,000,000
Transport : € 58,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/02/2015 : € 58,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FERROVIE NORD ROLLING STOCK
Related public register
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FERROVIE NORD ROLLING STOCK

Summary sheet

Release date
30 April 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/02/2015
20130524
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FERROVIE NORD ROLLING STOCK EXPO 2015
FNM SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 58 million
EUR 135 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the acquisition of 12 single deck six-car electrical multiple units (EMU) and five single deck four-car diesel multiple units (DMU) to replace obsolete rolling stock operating on regional railway services.

The project will increase the attractiveness of public transport in the region and may contribute to reducing reliance on private cars, increasing energy efficiency and tackling climate change.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The construction of the new rolling stock will take place in the manufacturer’s plants and does not fall within the scope of Directive 2011/92/EU therefore no EIA is required for the project. The new rolling stock will operate on the existing lines and the maintenance will take place in the existing facilities. The project is expected to deliver positive environmental benefits thanks to the substitution of obsolete rolling stock with new high performance train sets. This aspect will be further checked at appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC and 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
15/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FERROVIE NORD ROLLING STOCK
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FERROVIE NORD ROLLING STOCK

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FERROVIE NORD ROLLING STOCK
Publication Date
15 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53677121
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130524
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FERROVIE NORD ROLLING STOCK
Publication Date
23 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76799094
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130524
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FERROVIE NORD ROLLING STOCK
Related public register
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FERROVIE NORD ROLLING STOCK
Other links
Summary sheet
FERROVIE NORD ROLLING STOCK EXPO 2015
Data sheet
FERROVIE NORD ROLLING STOCK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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