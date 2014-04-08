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SGN GAS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK (2014-2017)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 514,601,826.84
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 514,601,826.84
Energy : € 514,601,826.84
Signature date(s)
14/10/2014 : € 128,650,456.71
14/10/2014 : € 385,951,370.13
Other links
Related public register
16/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SGN GAS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK (2014-2017)
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SGN GAS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK (2014-2017)

Summary sheet

Release date
8 April 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/10/2014
20130494
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SGN GAS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK (2014-2017)
SCOTIA GAS NETWORKS LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 468 million (GBP 400 million)
EUR 1008 million (GBP 861 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments to upgrade Scotia Gas Network's gas distribution networks – 2014-17

The project is part of the Promoter’s on-going investment programme to upgrade the gas distribution networks in its concession areas. The investments subject to financing are focused on the replacement of metallic pipes by polyethylene pipes, which will permit a reduction in methane leaks, safety improvements and better management of peak demands, and new customer connections.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Current information suggests that the project components will fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA in line with the Directive.

The investments under the project are subject to the national and EU procurement provisions defined for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.

Related documents
16/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SGN GAS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK (2014-2017)
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SGN GAS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK (2014-2017)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SGN GAS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK (2014-2017)
Publication Date
16 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53688301
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130494
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SGN GAS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK (2014-2017)
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95514333
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130494
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SGN GAS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK (2014-2017)
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SGN GAS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK (2014-2017)
Other links
Summary sheet
SGN GAS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK (2014-2017)
Data sheet
SGN GAS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK (2014-2017)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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