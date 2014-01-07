Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 233,673,594.88
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 233,673,594.88
Telecom : € 233,673,594.88
Signature date(s)
16/06/2014 : € 233,673,594.88
Other links
Related public register
09/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 190m EIB support unlocks Arqiva’s UK smart meter, digital radio and WiFi plans

Summary sheet

Release date
7 January 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/06/2014
20130490
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARQIVA TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE
ARQIVA FINANCING NO 1 LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 258 million (GBP 220 million)
EUR 522 million (GBP 446 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Deployment across the UK of mobile and communication infrastructure to enable mobile network delivery and advanced smart energy metering.

The project concerns priority components of Arqiva’s investment programme on the 2013-2018 period, in particular a smart metering platform for the electricity and gas utilities, Wi-Fi telecoms infrastructure provided to telecom operators and property owners, two new High Definition (HD) multiplexes for TV channels, a new Digital Radio platform and capital expenditure for renewal of existing assets.
The smart metering platform will cover Scotland and the North of England whereas the other installations will be located all over the UK.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter has traditionally many activities using wireless electromagnetic transmission (mobile and WiFi networks, backhaul carrier, TV terrestrial broadcasting, satellite uplinks). It will also provide a new electricity metering service using wireless transmission. For its installations it will be also verified the compliance with Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU and its UK transposition and impacts on nature protected areas forming part of Natura 2000 network - falling under Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC.

The promoter has activity in multiple sectors and the project will be multi-scheme. The Bank will require the Promoter, if applicable to project components, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation 2004/17/EC for operations in electricity sector and Directive 2004/18/EC for schemes implemented under State and/or EU aid, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
09/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 190m EIB support unlocks Arqiva’s UK smart meter, digital radio and WiFi plans

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
9 Apr 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52405326
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130490
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123282156
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130490
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
ARQIVA TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 190m EIB support unlocks Arqiva’s UK smart meter, digital radio and WiFi plans

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 190m EIB support unlocks Arqiva’s UK smart meter, digital radio and WiFi plans
Other links
Related public register
09/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARQIVA BROADCAST & COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications