EVS - STANDARD (GFI)

Summary sheet
The project relates to financing EVS' RDI activities for development of next generation products and solutions. The Promoter is a highly innovative company and has achieved technological leadership for equipment managing the production of live events. The sustainability of such technological advantage requires continuous large scale investments to RDI. EVS has received numerous innovation awards for its products in recent years.
EIB financing aims at facilitating the financing of EVS' capital intensive RDI activities, among others the development activities on the XT Server product line as it is a key area of competitive advantage, innovation and future success for the company.
ICT RDI activities are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of the EU Directive 2011/92/EU, and therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. The proposed investments will take place mainly inside buildings at RDI facilities already being used for similar activities, and are not expected to have a significant environmental impact on the surroundings.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.
Growth Finance Initiative (GFI) is a financing framework under the Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF), the innovative risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments. More specifically, GFI aims at financing mid-cap (up to 3,000 full-time employees) companies with high growth potential and considerable investments in research, development and innovation (RDI).
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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