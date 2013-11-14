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EVS - STANDARD (GFI)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 12,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 12,000,000
Telecom : € 12,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/11/2013 : € 12,000,000
Other links
Related press
Growth Finance Initiative: Belgian company EVS first beneficiary under new pilot scheme by European Investment Bank and EU-Commission

Summary sheet

Release date
14 November 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/11/2013
20130480
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EVS - STANDARD (GFI)
EVS Broadcast Equipment SA ("EVS") is a Belgian broadcast equipment supplier founded in 1994. The company is listed on the NYSE Euronext Brussels. EVS designs and manufactures digital electronic systems for the audio-visual sector, primarily to broadcasting companies. EVS' long term strategy has been to consolidate leadership in the broadcasting markets via continuous innovation of its technologically demanding products and services. Headquartered in Liège (Belgium), EVS has 463 employees. The group has 20 offices worldwide, and sells its branded products in more than 100 countries to over 1,000 clients, including the world's leading broadcasters.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 12 million
EUR 48 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to financing EVS' RDI activities for development of next generation products and solutions. The Promoter is a highly innovative company and has achieved technological leadership for equipment managing the production of live events. The sustainability of such technological advantage requires continuous large scale investments to RDI. EVS has received numerous innovation awards for its products in recent years.

EIB financing aims at facilitating the financing of EVS' capital intensive RDI activities, among others the development activities on the XT Server product line as it is a key area of competitive advantage, innovation and future success for the company.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

ICT RDI activities are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of the EU Directive 2011/92/EU, and therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. The proposed investments will take place mainly inside buildings at RDI facilities already being used for similar activities, and are not expected to have a significant environmental impact on the surroundings.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.

Comments

Growth Finance Initiative (GFI) is a financing framework under the Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF), the innovative risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments. More specifically, GFI aims at financing mid-cap (up to 3,000 full-time employees) companies with high growth potential and considerable investments in research, development and innovation (RDI).

Other links
Related press
Growth Finance Initiative: Belgian company EVS first beneficiary under new pilot scheme by European Investment Bank and EU-Commission

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Growth Finance Initiative: Belgian company EVS first beneficiary under new pilot scheme by European Investment Bank and EU-Commission
Other links

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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