ZIRAAT BANK IPARD MBIL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The proposed operation will be a pilot loan providing access to medium-/long-term credit to final beneficiaries in the agriculture and agribusiness sectors throughout the country mainly focusing on environment, climate action and resource efficiency investments supported by the EU's Pre-Accession Instrument for Agriculture and Rural Development (IPARD) in Turkey.
Financing of small/medium projects carried out by micro, small and medium sized enterprises.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
IPARD, which targets Turkish firms and SMEs in the dairy, meat and fish sectors as well as rural diversification in 42 Turkish provinces, is operated by the Turkish Public Agency ARDSI (Agriculture and Rural Development Support Institution) on the basis of procedures accredited by the EU. Project assessment, including economic viability and technical standards, is performed by ARDSI. The proposed EIB facility is expected to accelerate project implementation at the level of the final beneficiaries by complementing the IPARD financing.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.