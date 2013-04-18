OSTRAVA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
A multi-sector framework facility for financing investment schemes within the Ostrava City Investment Programme.
The proposed multi-sector Framework Loan will be the second loan with the City of Ostrava for the financing of municipal investments. At this stage of appraisal, the investments are expected to be in the fields of public infrastructure (roads, public transport, pedestrian/green spaces, etc.), cultural facilities and heritage, health, social and sports facilities, and environmental improvement and protection measures. Given that part of the schemes will probably be complemented by EU grant support in the 2014-2020 programming period, it can be expected that the loan will both facilitate and accelerate the implementation of EU supported investments.
The selected municipal investment schemes will be based on comprehensive urban development and regeneration strategies and plans. Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 79/409/EEC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to planned investments will be reviewed. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during project appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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