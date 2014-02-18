Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

TMVW - SEWER NETWORK UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 100,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/03/2015 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TMVW - SEWER NETWORK UPGRADE
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TMVW - SEWER NETWORK UPGRADE
Related press
Belgium: EIB lends EUR 100 million to Flemish wastewater operator FARYS|TMVW

Summary sheet

Release date
18 February 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/03/2015
20130400
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TMVW - SEWER NETWORK UPGRADE
TUSSENGEMEENTELIJKE MAATSCHAPPIJ DER VLAANDEREN VOOR WATERVOORZIENING CVBA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 217 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Rehabilitation and extension of the municipal sewer networks in the areas served by TMVW in the provinces of East- and West-Flanders and Flemish Brabant.

Providing better wastewater services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project aims primarily at compliance with the EC Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive 91/271/EC as amended by Directive 98/15/EC and the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC will be respected and the Bank will publish the non-technical summary of the EIA on its website. Overall, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact.

The bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2004/17/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TMVW - SEWER NETWORK UPGRADE
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TMVW - SEWER NETWORK UPGRADE
Other links
Related press
Belgium: EIB lends EUR 100 million to Flemish wastewater operator FARYS|TMVW

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TMVW - SEWER NETWORK UPGRADE
Publication Date
22 Oct 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55533531
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130400
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TMVW - SEWER NETWORK UPGRADE
Publication Date
30 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135533974
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130400
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TMVW - SEWER NETWORK UPGRADE
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TMVW - SEWER NETWORK UPGRADE
Other links
Summary sheet
TMVW - SEWER NETWORK UPGRADE
Data sheet
TMVW - SEWER NETWORK UPGRADE
Related press
Belgium: EIB lends EUR 100 million to Flemish wastewater operator FARYS|TMVW

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: EIB lends EUR 100 million to Flemish wastewater operator FARYS|TMVW
Other links
Related public register
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TMVW - SEWER NETWORK UPGRADE
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TMVW - SEWER NETWORK UPGRADE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications