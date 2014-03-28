TRAMWAY DE PARIS III

Summary sheet
VILLE DE PARIS
Le projet porte sur l’extension du tramway T3 de Paris entre la Porte de la Chapelle et la Porte d’Asnières sur une longueur de 4,3 km. Le prolongement comporte 8 nouvelles stations. 13 rames supplémentaires seront nécessaires pour l’exploitation de cette extension, dont 6 pour le renfort du service sur le tronçon existant entre Porte de Vincennes et Porte de la Chapelle.
Le projet s’inscrit dans le cadre du Plan de Déplacements Urbains de la Région Ile-de-France (PDUIF). Il répond ainsi à ses objectifs et à une démarche de développement durable en améliorant la qualité de service du transport collectif, augmentant ainsi son attractivité afin de favoriser les modes alternatif à l’automobile et le transfert modal.
Le projet relève de l'annexe II de la directive 2011/92/EU. D'après la législation française, le projet est soumis à une procédure d’évaluation d'impact environnemental. Le projet a été formellement approuvé (Déclaration de Projet) par le Conseil Municipal de la Ville de Paris le 18 décembre 2013. Une analyse détaillée des aspects environnementaux sera entreprise au cours de l’instruction du projet.
La Banque exigera que les contrats pour la mise en œuvre du projet aient été/soient attribués conformément à la législation européenne applicable (Directive 2004/17/CE, Directive 2004/18/CE et Directive 2007/66/CW) et les avis de marché publiés selon les seuils réglementaires.
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