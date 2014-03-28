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TRAMWAY DE PARIS III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 152,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 152,000,000
Transport : € 152,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2014 : € 24,000,000
17/07/2014 : € 128,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/05/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TRAMWAY DE PARIS III
Related public register
22/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAMWAY DE PARIS III
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRAMWAY DE PARIS III
Related press
France: Paris Tramway - EIB finances the extension of the T3 line (EUR 128m)

Summary sheet

Release date
28 March 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/07/2014
20130394
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TRAMWAY DE PARIS III
SYNDICAT DES TRANSPORTS D'ILE-DE-FRANCE
VILLE DE PARIS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 125 million
EUR 250 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Le projet porte sur l’extension du tramway T3 de Paris entre la Porte de la Chapelle et la Porte d’Asnières sur une longueur de 4,3 km. Le prolongement comporte 8 nouvelles stations. 13 rames supplémentaires seront nécessaires pour l’exploitation de cette extension, dont 6 pour le renfort du service sur le tronçon existant entre Porte de Vincennes et Porte de la Chapelle.

Le projet s’inscrit dans le cadre du Plan de Déplacements Urbains de la Région Ile-de-France (PDUIF). Il répond ainsi à ses objectifs et à une démarche de développement durable en améliorant la qualité de service du transport collectif, augmentant ainsi son attractivité afin de favoriser les modes alternatif à l’automobile et le transfert modal.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Le projet relève de l'annexe II de la directive 2011/92/EU. D'après la législation française, le projet est soumis à une procédure d’évaluation d'impact environnemental. Le projet a été formellement approuvé (Déclaration de Projet) par le Conseil Municipal de la Ville de Paris le 18 décembre 2013. Une analyse détaillée des aspects environnementaux sera entreprise au cours de l’instruction du projet.

La Banque exigera que les contrats pour la mise en œuvre du projet aient été/soient attribués conformément à la législation européenne applicable (Directive 2004/17/CE, Directive 2004/18/CE et Directive 2007/66/CW) et les avis de marché publiés selon les seuils réglementaires.

Related documents
12/05/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TRAMWAY DE PARIS III
22/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAMWAY DE PARIS III
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRAMWAY DE PARIS III
Other links
Related press
France: Paris Tramway - EIB finances the extension of the T3 line (EUR 128m)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TRAMWAY DE PARIS III
Publication Date
12 May 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50949107
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130394
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAMWAY DE PARIS III
Publication Date
22 Jul 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53799842
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130394
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRAMWAY DE PARIS III
Publication Date
9 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130577072
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130394
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/05/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TRAMWAY DE PARIS III
Related public register
22/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAMWAY DE PARIS III
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRAMWAY DE PARIS III
Other links
Summary sheet
TRAMWAY DE PARIS III
Data sheet
TRAMWAY DE PARIS III
Related press
France: Paris Tramway - EIB finances the extension of the T3 line (EUR 128m)

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Paris Tramway - EIB finances the extension of the T3 line (EUR 128m)
Other links
Related public register
12/05/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TRAMWAY DE PARIS III
Related public register
22/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAMWAY DE PARIS III
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRAMWAY DE PARIS III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications