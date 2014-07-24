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WEST YORKSHIRE MULTIMODAL TRANSPORT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 114,455,762.87
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 114,455,762.87
Services : € 17,168,364.43
Transport : € 97,287,398.44
Signature date(s)
21/06/2018 : € 17,168,364.43
21/06/2018 : € 97,287,398.44
Other links
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WEST YORKSHIRE MULTIMODAL TRANSPORT

Summary sheet

Release date
24 July 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/06/2018
20130393
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WEST YORKSHIRE MULTIMODAL TRANSPORT
WEST YORKSHIRE COMBINED AUTHORITY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 100 million (EUR 128 million)
GBP 293 million (EUR 374 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an integrated package of road bypass, highway improvement and urban public transport schemes in West Yorkshire and York.

The project will contribute to developing a high quality, fully integrated, network of public transport links that will be a credible alternative to the car and providing good connectivity for local businesses.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of a framework loan of multiple schemes that may be classes of development that fall under either Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Whether the schemes were included in a plan or programme that was subject to strategic environmental assessment (Directive 2001/EC/EC) or whether the schemes impact an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network will be appraised. It is a requirement that all schemes are to be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC or 2004/18/EC and Directive 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The procurement and contract strategy for the project and individual schemes will be determined.

Related documents
30/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WEST YORKSHIRE MULTIMODAL TRANSPORT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WEST YORKSHIRE MULTIMODAL TRANSPORT
Publication Date
30 Jan 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57257048
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130393
Sector(s)
Transport
Services
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WEST YORKSHIRE MULTIMODAL TRANSPORT
Other links
Summary sheet
WEST YORKSHIRE MULTIMODAL TRANSPORT
Data sheet
WEST YORKSHIRE MULTIMODAL TRANSPORT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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