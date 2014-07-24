WEST YORKSHIRE MULTIMODAL TRANSPORT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project consists of an integrated package of road bypass, highway improvement and urban public transport schemes in West Yorkshire and York.
The project will contribute to developing a high quality, fully integrated, network of public transport links that will be a credible alternative to the car and providing good connectivity for local businesses.
The project consists of a framework loan of multiple schemes that may be classes of development that fall under either Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Whether the schemes were included in a plan or programme that was subject to strategic environmental assessment (Directive 2001/EC/EC) or whether the schemes impact an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network will be appraised. It is a requirement that all schemes are to be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC or 2004/18/EC and Directive 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The procurement and contract strategy for the project and individual schemes will be determined.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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