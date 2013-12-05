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NORDEX WINDPOWER RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 100,000,000
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/04/2014 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORDEX WINDPOWER RDI
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORDEX WINDPOWER RDI
Related press
Germany: Developing wind power efficiently: Nordex receives research loan from EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
5 December 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/04/2014
20130386
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NORDEX WINDPOWER RDI
NORDEX SE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 248 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Co-financing of Nordex' RDI programme between 2014 and 2017.

The project comprises the promoter’s investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) in the field of on-shore wind energy. The project’s main goals are to improve the competitiveness of the promoter’s on-shore wind turbines by increasing their efficiency as well as reducing total lifetime cost, to develop smart and differentiating features and to design efficient engineering operations. The RDI activities will be carried out in the promoter’s R&D centre located in Rostock (Germany) and in cooperation with suppliers and research institutes in the EU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The R&D activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. In the light of this the project is not expected to require an Environmental Impact Assessment as per directive 2011/92/EU. The Bank’s services will investigate the details during the appraisal.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.

Comments

The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
14/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORDEX WINDPOWER RDI
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORDEX WINDPOWER RDI
Other links
Related press
Germany: Developing wind power efficiently: Nordex receives research loan from EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORDEX WINDPOWER RDI
Publication Date
14 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50227844
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130386
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORDEX WINDPOWER RDI
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83777531
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130386
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORDEX WINDPOWER RDI
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORDEX WINDPOWER RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
NORDEX WINDPOWER RDI
Data sheet
NORDEX WINDPOWER RDI
Related press
Germany: Developing wind power efficiently: Nordex receives research loan from EIB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: Developing wind power efficiently: Nordex receives research loan from EIB
Other links
Related public register
14/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORDEX WINDPOWER RDI
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORDEX WINDPOWER RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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