MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II

Summary sheet
Le projet a pour objectif de financer plusieurs composantes du programme d’investissements en transports publics de la Communauté Urbaine de Marseille (MPM) pour la période 2013-2016.
L'opération permettra d'améliorer la qualité de service de l’ensemble des modes du réseau de transport public de l'établissement Public de Coopération Intercommunale (EPCI).
Les trois lignes de Bus à Haut Niveau de Service (BHNS), le pôle d’échanges et l’extension de métro relèvent de l'annexe II de la directive 2011/92/EU. Ces composantes ont fait l’objet d’une EIE, comme prévu par la législation française, et ont reçu l’avis favorable de l’autorité environnementale. Toutes les composantes font partie des actions prévues dans le plan de déplacements urbains pour la période 2013-2023 ayant fait l’objet d’une évaluation stratégique environnementale (ESE). La production du matériel roulant pour les lignes BHNS et le système de tramway aura lieu dans les usines du fabricant et par conséquent se trouve hors du champ de la directive 2011/92/EU.
En tant que collectivité territoriale, la MPM est tenue de respecter les procédures de passation des marchés publics, en conformité avec les textes législatifs français (le code des marchés publics), issus de la transposition des directives communautaires (notamment la Directive 2004/18/EC). La conformité avec la réglementation sera évaluée de manière plus approfondie pendant l’instruction du projet.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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