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MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 44,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 44,000,000
Transport : € 44,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/05/2014 : € 44,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II - BHNS Bougainville/Vallon de Tuves
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II - BHNS St. Jérôme/Château Gombert
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II - Metro et Pôle d'échanges Capitaine Gèze
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II - BHNS Castellane/Luminy
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II
Related press
France: EIB and Communauté Urbaine de Marseille Provence Métropole sign a €135m financing agreement in support of high-quality, sustainable public transport

Summary sheet

Release date
13 November 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/05/2014
20130380
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II
COMMUNAUTE URBAINE MARSEILLE PROVENCE METROPOLE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 44 million
EUR 274 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Le projet a pour objectif de financer plusieurs composantes du programme d’investissements en transports publics de la Communauté Urbaine de Marseille (MPM) pour la période 2013-2016.

L'opération permettra d'améliorer la qualité de service de l’ensemble des modes du réseau de transport public de l'établissement Public de Coopération Intercommunale (EPCI).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Les trois lignes de Bus à Haut Niveau de Service (BHNS), le pôle d’échanges et l’extension de métro relèvent de l'annexe II de la directive 2011/92/EU. Ces composantes ont fait l’objet d’une EIE, comme prévu par la législation française, et ont reçu l’avis favorable de l’autorité environnementale. Toutes les composantes font partie des actions prévues dans le plan de déplacements urbains pour la période 2013-2023 ayant fait l’objet d’une évaluation stratégique environnementale (ESE). La production du matériel roulant pour les lignes BHNS et le système de tramway aura lieu dans les usines du fabricant et par conséquent se trouve hors du champ de la directive 2011/92/EU.

En tant que collectivité territoriale, la MPM est tenue de respecter les procédures de passation des marchés publics, en conformité avec les textes législatifs français (le code des marchés publics), issus de la transposition des directives communautaires (notamment la Directive 2004/18/EC). La conformité avec la réglementation sera évaluée de manière plus approfondie pendant l’instruction du projet.

Related documents
21/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II - BHNS Bougainville/Vallon de Tuves
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II - BHNS St. Jérôme/Château Gombert
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II - Metro et Pôle d'échanges Capitaine Gèze
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II - BHNS Castellane/Luminy
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II
Other links
Related press
France: EIB and Communauté Urbaine de Marseille Provence Métropole sign a €135m financing agreement in support of high-quality, sustainable public transport

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II
Publication Date
21 Jan 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50170290
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130380
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II - BHNS Bougainville/Vallon de Tuves
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221943
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130380
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II - BHNS St. Jérôme/Château Gombert
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53218768
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130380
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II - Metro et Pôle d'échanges Capitaine Gèze
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221649
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130380
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II - BHNS Castellane/Luminy
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53218883
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130380
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91777003
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130380
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II - BHNS Bougainville/Vallon de Tuves
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II - BHNS St. Jérôme/Château Gombert
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II - Metro et Pôle d'échanges Capitaine Gèze
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II - BHNS Castellane/Luminy
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II
Other links
Summary sheet
MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II
Data sheet
MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II
Related press
France: EIB and Communauté Urbaine de Marseille Provence Métropole sign a €135m financing agreement in support of high-quality, sustainable public transport

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB and Communauté Urbaine de Marseille Provence Métropole sign a €135m financing agreement in support of high-quality, sustainable public transport
Other links
Related public register
21/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II - BHNS Bougainville/Vallon de Tuves
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II - BHNS St. Jérôme/Château Gombert
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II - Metro et Pôle d'échanges Capitaine Gèze
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II - BHNS Castellane/Luminy
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MARSEILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN II

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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