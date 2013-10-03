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CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/05/2014 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK III
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK III - Kletne
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK III - Fifejdy
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK III

Summary sheet

Release date
3 October 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/05/2014
20130371
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK III
CEZ DISTRIBUCE AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 583 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Reinforcement and extension of the electricity distribution network in the Czech Republic.

Competitive and Secure Energy (incl. TEN-E)
Economic and Social Cohesion (transversal)

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project schemes fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU), leaving it to the national competent authorities to decide whether an EIA would be required. The vast majority of the project schemes are expected to be reinforcements of medium and low voltage equipment and facilities with limited environmental impact.

The Promoter is a public undertaking and is required to follow the procurement procedures set out in the public procurement Directive 2004/17/EC and the national regulations. The Promoter’s approach to the procurement of works, goods and services will be evaluated during the appraisal.

Related documents
22/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK III
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK III - Kletne
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK III - Fifejdy
11/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK III

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK III
Publication Date
22 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50230167
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130371
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK III - Kletne
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Czech
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219903
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130371
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK III - Fifejdy
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Czech
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222739
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130371
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK III
Publication Date
11 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76019855
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130371
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK III
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK III - Kletne
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK III - Fifejdy
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK III
Other links
Summary sheet
CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK III
Data sheet
CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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