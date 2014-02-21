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PLK RAIL NETWORK QUALITY AND SAFETY IMPROVEMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 100,000,000
Transport : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/11/2014 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK RAIL NETWORK QUALITY AND SAFETY IMPROVEMENT
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLK RAIL NETWORK QUALITY AND SAFETY IMPROVEMENT

Summary sheet

Release date
21 February 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/11/2014
20130360
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PLK RAIL NETWORK QUALITY AND SAFETY IMPROVEMENT
PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 714 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of two components: (i) rehabilitation of about 555 km of electrified mainline railway, mainly double track; and (ii) modernisation of about 310 level crossings.

The project is located, in part, on the TEN-T rail network (Regulation 1315/2013). The project will increase the quality of rail services provided in Poland as well as promote travel by rail. The project will thereby enhance sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. The project is also located in a convergence zone and by facilitating access promotes regional development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Component (i) of the project falls under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and has been screened out by the competent authorities, which concluded there are no likely significant negative effects on the environment. Component (ii) falls outside Annexes I and II. Thus no EIA has been required for either component. The competent authorities concluded that the project was not likely to have a significant effect on protected areas and no assessment according to the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) was necessary. The project's residual negative impact during construction and operation are limited and offset by the expected modal shift facilitated by the investment.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC and 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK RAIL NETWORK QUALITY AND SAFETY IMPROVEMENT
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLK RAIL NETWORK QUALITY AND SAFETY IMPROVEMENT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK RAIL NETWORK QUALITY AND SAFETY IMPROVEMENT
Publication Date
23 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53798621
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130360
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLK RAIL NETWORK QUALITY AND SAFETY IMPROVEMENT
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79676885
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130360
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK RAIL NETWORK QUALITY AND SAFETY IMPROVEMENT
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLK RAIL NETWORK QUALITY AND SAFETY IMPROVEMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
PLK RAIL NETWORK QUALITY AND SAFETY IMPROVEMENT
Data sheet
PLK RAIL NETWORK QUALITY AND SAFETY IMPROVEMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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