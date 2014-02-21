PLK RAIL NETWORK QUALITY AND SAFETY IMPROVEMENT

Summary sheet
The project consists of two components: (i) rehabilitation of about 555 km of electrified mainline railway, mainly double track; and (ii) modernisation of about 310 level crossings.
The project is located, in part, on the TEN-T rail network (Regulation 1315/2013). The project will increase the quality of rail services provided in Poland as well as promote travel by rail. The project will thereby enhance sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. The project is also located in a convergence zone and by facilitating access promotes regional development.
Component (i) of the project falls under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and has been screened out by the competent authorities, which concluded there are no likely significant negative effects on the environment. Component (ii) falls outside Annexes I and II. Thus no EIA has been required for either component. The competent authorities concluded that the project was not likely to have a significant effect on protected areas and no assessment according to the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) was necessary. The project's residual negative impact during construction and operation are limited and offset by the expected modal shift facilitated by the investment.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC and 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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