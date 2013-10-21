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OUARZAZATE II (PARABOLIC)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2014 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OUARZAZATE II (PARABOLIC)
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OUARZAZATE III (TOWER) - Nooro II CSP Plant
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OUARZAZATE II (PARABOLIC)

Summary sheet

Release date
21 October 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2014
20130342
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OUARZAZATE II (PARABOLIC)
Moroccan Agency for Solar Energy (“MASEN”)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 865 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of a 200 MW CSP Parabolic trough plant under the next phase of the Ouarzazate solar power complex.

The project’s main objective is to help developing a globally-available, non-carbon power generation technology that ultimately may not require fossil fuel back-up capacity and reduce the costs of CSP for world benefit. By creating a new green industry and increasing the penetration of renewable energy in the country’s energy mix, the project will contribute to Morocco’s objectives of a more secure energy supply, energy diversification, CO2 emission reductions, increased employment and protecting the local environment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project were located in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (85/337/EEC) as amended, requiring the competent national authority to determine the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Under Moroccan Law, the project requires a mandatory EIA including initial scoping and public consultation, which has already been performed and approved. During appraisal, the Bank will ensure that the project complies with the Bank’s principles and standards as regards environmental and social issues.

Within the EU, the promoter, being a public contracting authority, would be subject to public procurement procedures according to 2004/17/EU, including publication of contract notices in the Official Journal of the EU. In line with the Bank’s principles and its statute, the promoter is following the provisions of the Bank’s Guide to Procurement, which includes amongst others international competitive bidding and Official Journal of the EU contract notice publication for the items to be financed by the Bank.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
07/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OUARZAZATE II (PARABOLIC)
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OUARZAZATE III (TOWER) - Nooro II CSP Plant
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OUARZAZATE II (PARABOLIC)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OUARZAZATE II (PARABOLIC)
Publication Date
7 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50058884
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130342
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OUARZAZATE III (TOWER) - Nooro II CSP Plant
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57983714
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130342
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OUARZAZATE II (PARABOLIC)
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124864589
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130342
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OUARZAZATE II (PARABOLIC)
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OUARZAZATE III (TOWER) - Nooro II CSP Plant
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OUARZAZATE II (PARABOLIC)
Other links
Summary sheet
OUARZAZATE II (PARABOLIC)
Data sheet
OUARZAZATE II (PARABOLIC)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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