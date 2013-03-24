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FORTUM CHP PLANT STOCKHOLM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 260,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 260,000,000
Energy : € 260,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/06/2014 : € 260,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - SV
Related public register
15/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FORTUM CHP PLANT STOCKHOLM
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FORTUM CHP PLANT STOCKHOLM
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports Fortum Värme’s construction of highly efficient biomass combined heat and power plant in Stockholm

Summary sheet

Release date
2 October 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/06/2014
20130324
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FORTUM CHP PLANT STOCKHOLM
AB FORTUM VAERME HOLDING SAMAEGT MED STOCKHOLMS STAD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 260 million
EUR 543 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a new biofuel-fired CHP plant in Stockholm.

The project comprises the design, construction, operation and maintenance of a new biomass combined heat and power (CHP) plant including the necessary upgrading of harbour infrastructure. It will be located in the city of Stockholm and delivering heat to the existing district heating system in Stockholm and electricity to the public grid. The power plant allows for the use of a full range of solid biomass but production is expected to be based on mainly wood chips. The new CHP plant will have a production capacity of 280 MWth heat and 130 MWe electricity.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The power plant and its biomass reception and processing infrastructures will be erected inside an existing industrial facility. By virtue of its technical characteristics, the project falls under Annex II of the Directive 2011/92/EU. Here, the Competent Authority requested an EIA for the power plant. Based upon the outcomes of the EIA, the project’s environmental consent was granted in November 2007.

The promoter falls under the Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC and is obliged to apply public procurement procedures. Compliance with the Utilities Directive has been stated by the promoter and will be verified during appraisal.

Related documents
15/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FORTUM CHP PLANT STOCKHOLM
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FORTUM CHP PLANT STOCKHOLM
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - SV
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports Fortum Värme’s construction of highly efficient biomass combined heat and power plant in Stockholm

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FORTUM CHP PLANT STOCKHOLM
Publication Date
15 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50091642
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130324
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FORTUM CHP PLANT STOCKHOLM
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77526347
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130324
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FORTUM CHP PLANT STOCKHOLM
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FORTUM CHP PLANT STOCKHOLM
Other links
Summary sheet
FORTUM CHP PLANT STOCKHOLM
Data sheet
FORTUM CHP PLANT STOCKHOLM
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - SV
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports Fortum Värme’s construction of highly efficient biomass combined heat and power plant in Stockholm

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports Fortum Värme’s construction of highly efficient biomass combined heat and power plant in Stockholm
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - SV
Related public register
15/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FORTUM CHP PLANT STOCKHOLM
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FORTUM CHP PLANT STOCKHOLM

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications