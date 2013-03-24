FORTUM CHP PLANT STOCKHOLM

Summary sheet
Construction of a new biofuel-fired CHP plant in Stockholm.
The project comprises the design, construction, operation and maintenance of a new biomass combined heat and power (CHP) plant including the necessary upgrading of harbour infrastructure. It will be located in the city of Stockholm and delivering heat to the existing district heating system in Stockholm and electricity to the public grid. The power plant allows for the use of a full range of solid biomass but production is expected to be based on mainly wood chips. The new CHP plant will have a production capacity of 280 MWth heat and 130 MWe electricity.
The power plant and its biomass reception and processing infrastructures will be erected inside an existing industrial facility. By virtue of its technical characteristics, the project falls under Annex II of the Directive 2011/92/EU. Here, the Competent Authority requested an EIA for the power plant. Based upon the outcomes of the EIA, the project’s environmental consent was granted in November 2007.
The promoter falls under the Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC and is obliged to apply public procurement procedures. Compliance with the Utilities Directive has been stated by the promoter and will be verified during appraisal.
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