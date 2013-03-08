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BELFIUS SMART CITIES AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 200,000,000
Urban development : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/05/2014 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELFIUS SMART CITIES AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BELFIUS SMART CITIES AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Belgium: New smart complex for Hasselt firefighters thanks to EIB and Belfius
Related press
Belgium: Two new 'smart and sustainable' projects in Silly thanks to the Belfius/EIB 'Smart Cities & Sustainable Development' financing programme
Related press
Belgium: A new, more effective and more sustainable Tourist Office in Hastière thanks to Belfius and the EIB
Related press
Belgium: Inauguration of a new near-zero energy municipal building in Bierbeek thanks to the 'Smart Cities & Sustainable Development' programme
Related press
Opening in Gembloux of the first "Smart Cities" project in Belgium
Related press
EIB launches first smart city investment scheme in Europe: Belgian towns to benefit from EUR 400m EIB-Belfius scheme
Related press
Belgium: IMOG inaugurates first EIB-Belfius “Smart Cities” project in Flanders
Related press
Belgium: EIB and Belfius finance the construction of a 'near-zero energy' sheltered housing facility in Schelle
Related press
Belgium: Inauguration of La Croisette on the Upper Meuse in Dinant, a smart and sustainable project financed by the EIB and Belfius
Related press
Belgium: Initial results of the EIB/Belfius "Smart Cities & Sustainable Development" programme
Related press
Belgium: Quenast’s main square transformed thanks to the EIB and its partner Belfius
Related press
Belgium: “Smart Cities” investment to transform village of Heer-sur-Meuse
Related press
Belgium: Sambreville's new rest home, a ‘smart and sustainable’ project financed by the EIB and Belfius
Related press
Belgium: New village square in Heer-sur-Meuse – smart and sustainable project financed by EIB and Belfius
Related press
Belgium: Smart Cities & Sustainable Development: "h^aqua", the urban regeneration project financed by Belfius and the EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
11 February 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/05/2014
20130308
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BELFIUS SMART CITIES & SUSTAINABLE COMMUNITIES
BELFIUS BANQUE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project involves the financing through a Framework Loan of a series of municipal investments around the notion of “smart cities & sustainable development” in Belgium, and notably in the domains of sustainable urban regeneration, renewable energy, energy efficiency and mobility to be carried out by local authorities or utilities or other entities providing services to local authorities over the period 2014-2017 for a total investment amount in excess of EUR 400m.

The project supports an innovative approach by a number of Belgian municipalities of the concept of “smart cities & sustainable development”, underpinning investments carried out mainly at city/regional level with the common purpose of improving energy efficiency, mobility and urban regeneration.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The schemes implemented under the Framework Loan should have an overall positive impact on the environment, by reducing energy consumption, increasing the use of renewable energies, promoting sustainable urban development, and reducing emissions from car use by favouring urban public transport. Some of the schemes may, however, fall under Annex I or Annex II of the 2011/92/EU Directive, or be located in areas forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC). The Bank will assess the promoter’s capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. In some cases schemes may be developed by private entities which are not subject to the EU procurement directives.

Related documents
03/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELFIUS SMART CITIES AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BELFIUS SMART CITIES AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Related press
Belgium: New smart complex for Hasselt firefighters thanks to EIB and Belfius
Related press
Belgium: Two new 'smart and sustainable' projects in Silly thanks to the Belfius/EIB 'Smart Cities & Sustainable Development' financing programme
Related press
Belgium: A new, more effective and more sustainable Tourist Office in Hastière thanks to Belfius and the EIB
Related press
Belgium: Inauguration of a new near-zero energy municipal building in Bierbeek thanks to the 'Smart Cities & Sustainable Development' programme
Related press
Opening in Gembloux of the first "Smart Cities" project in Belgium
Related press
EIB launches first smart city investment scheme in Europe: Belgian towns to benefit from EUR 400m EIB-Belfius scheme
Related press
Belgium: IMOG inaugurates first EIB-Belfius “Smart Cities” project in Flanders
Related press
Belgium: EIB and Belfius finance the construction of a 'near-zero energy' sheltered housing facility in Schelle
Related press
Belgium: Inauguration of La Croisette on the Upper Meuse in Dinant, a smart and sustainable project financed by the EIB and Belfius
Related press
Belgium: Initial results of the EIB/Belfius "Smart Cities & Sustainable Development" programme
Related press
Belgium: Quenast’s main square transformed thanks to the EIB and its partner Belfius
Related press
Belgium: “Smart Cities” investment to transform village of Heer-sur-Meuse
Related press
Belgium: Sambreville's new rest home, a ‘smart and sustainable’ project financed by the EIB and Belfius
Related press
Belgium: New village square in Heer-sur-Meuse – smart and sustainable project financed by EIB and Belfius
Related press
Belgium: Smart Cities & Sustainable Development: "h^aqua", the urban regeneration project financed by Belfius and the EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELFIUS SMART CITIES AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
3 Jun 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53074472
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130308
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BELFIUS SMART CITIES AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
16 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134745742
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130308
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELFIUS SMART CITIES AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BELFIUS SMART CITIES AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
BELFIUS SMART CITIES & SUSTAINABLE COMMUNITIES
Data sheet
BELFIUS SMART CITIES AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Belgium: New smart complex for Hasselt firefighters thanks to EIB and Belfius
Related press
Belgium: Two new 'smart and sustainable' projects in Silly thanks to the Belfius/EIB 'Smart Cities & Sustainable Development' financing programme
Related press
Belgium: A new, more effective and more sustainable Tourist Office in Hastière thanks to Belfius and the EIB
Related press
Belgium: Inauguration of a new near-zero energy municipal building in Bierbeek thanks to the 'Smart Cities & Sustainable Development' programme
Related press
Opening in Gembloux of the first "Smart Cities" project in Belgium
Related press
EIB launches first smart city investment scheme in Europe: Belgian towns to benefit from EUR 400m EIB-Belfius scheme
Related press
Belgium: IMOG inaugurates first EIB-Belfius “Smart Cities” project in Flanders
Related press
Belgium: EIB and Belfius finance the construction of a 'near-zero energy' sheltered housing facility in Schelle
Related press
Belgium: Inauguration of La Croisette on the Upper Meuse in Dinant, a smart and sustainable project financed by the EIB and Belfius
Related press
Belgium: Initial results of the EIB/Belfius "Smart Cities & Sustainable Development" programme
Related press
Belgium: Quenast’s main square transformed thanks to the EIB and its partner Belfius
Related press
Belgium: “Smart Cities” investment to transform village of Heer-sur-Meuse
Related press
Belgium: Sambreville's new rest home, a ‘smart and sustainable’ project financed by the EIB and Belfius
Related press
Belgium: New village square in Heer-sur-Meuse – smart and sustainable project financed by EIB and Belfius
Related press
Belgium: Smart Cities & Sustainable Development: "h^aqua", the urban regeneration project financed by Belfius and the EIB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: New smart complex for Hasselt firefighters thanks to EIB and Belfius
Related press
Belgium: Two new 'smart and sustainable' projects in Silly thanks to the Belfius/EIB 'Smart Cities & Sustainable Development' financing programme
Related press
Belgium: A new, more effective and more sustainable Tourist Office in Hastière thanks to Belfius and the EIB
Related press
Belgium: Inauguration of a new near-zero energy municipal building in Bierbeek thanks to the 'Smart Cities & Sustainable Development' programme
Related press
Opening in Gembloux of the first "Smart Cities" project in Belgium
Related press
EIB launches first smart city investment scheme in Europe: Belgian towns to benefit from EUR 400m EIB-Belfius scheme
Related press
Belgium: IMOG inaugurates first EIB-Belfius “Smart Cities” project in Flanders
Related press
Belgium: EIB and Belfius finance the construction of a 'near-zero energy' sheltered housing facility in Schelle
Related press
Belgium: Inauguration of La Croisette on the Upper Meuse in Dinant, a smart and sustainable project financed by the EIB and Belfius
Related press
Belgium: Initial results of the EIB/Belfius "Smart Cities & Sustainable Development" programme
Related press
Belgium: Quenast’s main square transformed thanks to the EIB and its partner Belfius
Related press
Belgium: “Smart Cities” investment to transform village of Heer-sur-Meuse
Related press
Belgium: Sambreville's new rest home, a ‘smart and sustainable’ project financed by the EIB and Belfius
Related press
Belgium: New village square in Heer-sur-Meuse – smart and sustainable project financed by EIB and Belfius
Related press
Belgium: Smart Cities & Sustainable Development: "h^aqua", the urban regeneration project financed by Belfius and the EIB
Other links
Related public register
03/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELFIUS SMART CITIES AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BELFIUS SMART CITIES AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

Videos

Thumbnail: Belfius Smart Cities and sustainable development
Belfius Smart Cities and sustainable development
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
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