MAGYAR TELEKOM NETWORK DEVELOPMENT

Summary sheet
Upgrading and development of the Promoter's fixed and mobile networks in Hungary during the 2014-2016 period and other related capex.
Knowledge Economy 100 %
Economic and Social Cohesion (transversal) 100 %
Telecommunications 100 %
In principle the project will not require Environmental Impact Assessment as telecommunication projects are not specifically mentioned in the annexes of the Directive 2011/92/EU. It will however be assessed whether authorities require EIAs and the authorisations necessary for possible installations in Natura 2000 areas. The main expected impact is from the mobile network component with potential health risks of electromagnetic radiation to be mitigated by industry best practice and the respect of EU legislation.
The promoter is a private company not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.
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