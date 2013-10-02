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MAGYAR TELEKOM NETWORK DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 200,000,000
Telecom : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/12/2013 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAGYAR TELEKOM NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAGYAR TELEKOM NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Hungary: 200 million for upgrading telecommunications networks

Summary sheet

Release date
2 October 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/12/2013
20130276
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TELECOMMUNICATION NETWORK DEVELOPMENT IN HUNGARY
Private Company
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 150 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Upgrading and development of the Promoter's fixed and mobile networks in Hungary during the 2014-2016 period and other related capex.

Knowledge Economy 100 %
Economic and Social Cohesion (transversal) 100 %
Telecommunications 100 %

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In principle the project will not require Environmental Impact Assessment as telecommunication projects are not specifically mentioned in the annexes of the Directive 2011/92/EU. It will however be assessed whether authorities require EIAs and the authorisations necessary for possible installations in Natura 2000 areas. The main expected impact is from the mobile network component with potential health risks of electromagnetic radiation to be mitigated by industry best practice and the respect of EU legislation.

The promoter is a private company not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
24/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAGYAR TELEKOM NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAGYAR TELEKOM NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Related press
Hungary: 200 million for upgrading telecommunications networks

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAGYAR TELEKOM NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
24 Mar 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49991072
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130276
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAGYAR TELEKOM NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79844978
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130276
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAGYAR TELEKOM NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAGYAR TELEKOM NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
TELECOMMUNICATION NETWORK DEVELOPMENT IN HUNGARY
Data sheet
MAGYAR TELEKOM NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Hungary: 200 million for upgrading telecommunications networks

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Hungary: 200 million for upgrading telecommunications networks
Other links
Related public register
24/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAGYAR TELEKOM NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAGYAR TELEKOM NETWORK DEVELOPMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications