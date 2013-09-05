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TUNNELSICHERHEIT 2013-2018

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 390,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 390,000,000
Transport : € 390,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/12/2013 : € 390,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUNNELSICHERHEIT 2013-2018
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUNNELSICHERHEIT 2013-2018
Related press
Austria: EUR 390m EIB loan for ASFINAG tunnel safety upgrading work

Summary sheet

Release date
5 September 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/12/2013
20130190
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TUNNELSICHERHEIT 2013-2018
ASFINAG AUTOBAHNEN- UND SCHNELLSTRASSEN-FINANZIERUNGS AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
EUR 800 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is part of ASFINAG’s 2013-2018 tunnel safety investment programme. It is located on the A9 Pyhrn motorway between Linz and Graz and is subdivided into 3 major schemes: (i) upgrading from 1 to 2 tubes of a chain of 4 tunnels (the so-called Klaus sector), (ii) upgrading from 1 to 2 tubes of the Bosrucktunnel, (iii) upgrading from 1 to 2 tubes of the Gleinalmtunnel.

The national tunnel safety investment programme aims at complying with the EU Tunnel and Road Safety Directives in general and at improving road safety in Austria.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

During appraisal the Bank will verify the compliance of the investments composing the project with the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC as and where appropriate.

The impact of Directive 2004/54/EC on road safety in tunnels, as amended by Regulation (EC) No 596/2009 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 18 June 2009 and the Directive 2008/96/CE on road safety, will be verified as well.

The project’s compliance with the applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and 2007/66/EC) will be checked during appraisal, in particular with respect to the publication of the tender notices in the EU Official Journal as and where appropriate. Details of the procurement strategies will be reviewed during appraisal.

Related documents
16/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUNNELSICHERHEIT 2013-2018
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUNNELSICHERHEIT 2013-2018
Other links
Related press
Austria: EUR 390m EIB loan for ASFINAG tunnel safety upgrading work

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUNNELSICHERHEIT 2013-2018
Publication Date
16 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50054449
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130190
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUNNELSICHERHEIT 2013-2018
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131219021
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130190
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUNNELSICHERHEIT 2013-2018
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUNNELSICHERHEIT 2013-2018
Other links
Summary sheet
TUNNELSICHERHEIT 2013-2018
Data sheet
TUNNELSICHERHEIT 2013-2018
Related press
Austria: EUR 390m EIB loan for ASFINAG tunnel safety upgrading work

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: EUR 390m EIB loan for ASFINAG tunnel safety upgrading work
Other links
Related public register
16/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUNNELSICHERHEIT 2013-2018
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUNNELSICHERHEIT 2013-2018

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications