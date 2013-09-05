TUNNELSICHERHEIT 2013-2018

Summary sheet
The project is part of ASFINAG’s 2013-2018 tunnel safety investment programme. It is located on the A9 Pyhrn motorway between Linz and Graz and is subdivided into 3 major schemes: (i) upgrading from 1 to 2 tubes of a chain of 4 tunnels (the so-called Klaus sector), (ii) upgrading from 1 to 2 tubes of the Bosrucktunnel, (iii) upgrading from 1 to 2 tubes of the Gleinalmtunnel.
The national tunnel safety investment programme aims at complying with the EU Tunnel and Road Safety Directives in general and at improving road safety in Austria.
During appraisal the Bank will verify the compliance of the investments composing the project with the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC as and where appropriate.
The impact of Directive 2004/54/EC on road safety in tunnels, as amended by Regulation (EC) No 596/2009 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 18 June 2009 and the Directive 2008/96/CE on road safety, will be verified as well.
The project’s compliance with the applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and 2007/66/EC) will be checked during appraisal, in particular with respect to the publication of the tender notices in the EU Official Journal as and where appropriate. Details of the procurement strategies will be reviewed during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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