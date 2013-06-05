SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE III

Summary sheet
The project concerns the connection of a newly constructed gas transmission pipeline between Zimella and Cervignano d'Adda to around 65 existing large consumers and off-takers in northern Italy (overall length of connections is some 80 km) as well as the removal of old pipeline sections over a total length of around 188 km and the replacement of 4 gas turbines at the Messina compressor station, in order to reduce pollution to ambient air.
Replacement of gas transmission pipelines and related facilities is necessary to maintain and improve service and safety standards in the Italian gas network, and to provide for changes in gas demand and flow patterns in the end-consumer markets. The financing of this project would thus contribute to the security of regional energy supply and to network modernisation for maintaining quality and reliability. Furthermore, increasing penetration of gas in all sectors will displace less efficient and more polluting sources of energy, thereby contributing to European Community objectives of rational use of energy and environmental protection.
The pipeline components of the project have been subject to an environmental impact assessment that was approved by the competent authority in 2011. The replacement of the Messina compression turbines, within the existing compressor station and without changes in size, did not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), but a new industrial emission license, which has been granted.
The investments under the project are subject to the procurement provisions defined in Directive 2004/17/EC and its amendments for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.
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