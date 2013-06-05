Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 65,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 65,000,000
Energy : € 65,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/10/2013 : € 65,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE III
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE III
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE III
Related press
Italy: EUR 365 million for the development of Italgas and Snam Rete Gas projects

Summary sheet

Release date
5 June 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/10/2013
20130179
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE III
Italy’s main gas transmission company and the largest listed regulated utility in Europe.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 65 million
EUR 165 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the connection of a newly constructed gas transmission pipeline between Zimella and Cervignano d'Adda to around 65 existing large consumers and off-takers in northern Italy (overall length of connections is some 80 km) as well as the removal of old pipeline sections over a total length of around 188 km and the replacement of 4 gas turbines at the Messina compressor station, in order to reduce pollution to ambient air.

Replacement of gas transmission pipelines and related facilities is necessary to maintain and improve service and safety standards in the Italian gas network, and to provide for changes in gas demand and flow patterns in the end-consumer markets. The financing of this project would thus contribute to the security of regional energy supply and to network modernisation for maintaining quality and reliability. Furthermore, increasing penetration of gas in all sectors will displace less efficient and more polluting sources of energy, thereby contributing to European Community objectives of rational use of energy and environmental protection.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The pipeline components of the project have been subject to an environmental impact assessment that was approved by the competent authority in 2011. The replacement of the Messina compression turbines, within the existing compressor station and without changes in size, did not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), but a new industrial emission license, which has been granted.

The investments under the project are subject to the procurement provisions defined in Directive 2004/17/EC and its amendments for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.

Related documents
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE III
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE III
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE III
Other links
Related press
Italy: EUR 365 million for the development of Italgas and Snam Rete Gas projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE III
Publication Date
17 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48474253
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130179
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE III
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222372
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130179
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE III
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123168747
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130179
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE III
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE III
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE III
Other links
Summary sheet
RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE III
Data sheet
SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE III
Related press
Italy: EUR 365 million for the development of Italgas and Snam Rete Gas projects

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EUR 365 million for the development of Italgas and Snam Rete Gas projects
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE III
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE III
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications