URBAN TRANSPORT MAINZELBAHN

Summary sheet
Extension of a tram line by 9.2 km from Mainz Central Station to Mainz Lerchenberg and acquisition of additional trams.
The project will increase the efficiency and quality of public transport services in Mainz and thereby support sustainable transport solutions in line with EU objectives.
While Tramway rolling stock is not included in annexes 1 or 2 of the EU EIA directive tramway infrastructure projects fall under Annex II of the directive, according to which the need for a full EIA is decided on a case-by-case analysis by the Competent Authority. An EIA was carried out in the context of the building permit procedure. It was subject to broad public consultation. Its approval is still pending and will likely be granted in summer this year. Compliance with relevant environmental legislation (including Habitat directive - 92/43/EEC, EIA directive - 85/337/EEC and SEA directive – 2001/42/EEC) will be verified during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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