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URBAN TRANSPORT MAINZELBAHN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 50,000,000
Transport : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/11/2013 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - URBAN TRANSPORT MAINZELBAHN

Summary sheet

Release date
1 July 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/11/2013
20130167
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
URBAN TRANSPORT MAINZELBAHN
STADTWERKE MAINZ AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 113 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Extension of a tram line by 9.2 km from Mainz Central Station to Mainz Lerchenberg and acquisition of additional trams.

The project will increase the efficiency and quality of public transport services in Mainz and thereby support sustainable transport solutions in line with EU objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

While Tramway rolling stock is not included in annexes 1 or 2 of the EU EIA directive tramway infrastructure projects fall under Annex II of the directive, according to which the need for a full EIA is decided on a case-by-case analysis by the Competent Authority. An EIA was carried out in the context of the building permit procedure. It was subject to broad public consultation. Its approval is still pending and will likely be granted in summer this year. Compliance with relevant environmental legislation (including Habitat directive - 92/43/EEC, EIA directive - 85/337/EEC and SEA directive – 2001/42/EEC) will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - URBAN TRANSPORT MAINZELBAHN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - URBAN TRANSPORT MAINZELBAHN
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49031657
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130167
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - URBAN TRANSPORT MAINZELBAHN
Other links
Summary sheet
URBAN TRANSPORT MAINZELBAHN
Data sheet
URBAN TRANSPORT MAINZELBAHN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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