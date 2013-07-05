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PLZEN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 23,661,315.6
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 23,661,315.6
Urban development : € 23,661,315.6
Signature date(s)
19/06/2014 : € 23,661,315.6
Other links
Related public register
16/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLZEN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE III
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLZEN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE III
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB supports urban infrastructure in Plzeň

Summary sheet

Release date
5 July 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/06/2014
20130144
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PLZEN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE III
MESTO PLZEN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
CZK 1000 million (EUR 39 million)
CZK 2000 million (EUR 78 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Multi-sector investment programme aimed at improving urban infrastructure.

The proposed Framework Loan will be the third loan with the City of Plzen for the financing of priority municipal investments. The investments are expected to be in the fields of public infrastructure (roads, public transport, pedestrian and green spaces, etc.), cultural facilities and heritage, health, social facilities and environmental improvement and protection measures
Part of the schemes will probably be complemented by EU grant support in the 2014-2020 programming period. The loan will thus both facilitate and accelerate the implementation of EU supported investments.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Selected schemes will be based on comprehensive urban development and regeneration strategies and plans. The question of the project (i) falling within a plan or a programme requiring a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) in line with the EU Directive 2001/42/EC and/or (ii) falling under the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU will be further examined during appraisal.
Energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (recast) 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during project appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
16/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLZEN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE III
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLZEN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE III
Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB supports urban infrastructure in Plzeň

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLZEN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE III
Publication Date
16 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50236404
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130144
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLZEN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE III
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
226554709
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130144
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLZEN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE III
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLZEN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE III
Other links
Summary sheet
PLZEN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE III
Data sheet
PLZEN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE III
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB supports urban infrastructure in Plzeň

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB supports urban infrastructure in Plzeň
Other links
Related public register
16/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLZEN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE III
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLZEN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications